Sidra Capital Completes Landmark Sale of "4-5 Buckingham Gate" Property to the Republic of Italy

LONDON, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sidra Capital, a leading global investment firm, is pleased to announce that it has completed the landmark transaction and sale of the 33,000 sq. ft "4-5 Buckingham Gate" property to the Republic of Italy.

This sale demonstrates Sidra Capital's expertise in acquiring, refurbishing, and executing complex real estate transactions with government entities. The transparent and collaborative approach taken by all parties was instrumental in ensuring the success of this multi-year redevelopment project.

The Buckingham Gate property is situated directly opposite Buckingham Palace and surrounded by some of London's most prestigious landmark homes. This purchase further solidifies Sidra Capital's reputation as a leading global investment firm capable of delivering innovative solutions for its partners.

Sidra Capital acquired the Grade II-listed freehold property in 2021 and undertook a meticulous two-year interior and exterior refurbishment to bring it up to an EPC A rating, one of the first Grade II- Listed properties in London to achieve this rating. The property has been completely transformed and is now branded as "The Palace Gate", representing the closest commercial office space to Buckingham Palace.

Ghassan Soufi, Vice Chairman at Sidra Capital, said: “This milestone reflects Sidra Capital’s global expertise and ability to navigate the complexities of this critical sector.”

Jesdev Saggar, Managing Director, Head of UK Office at Sidra Capital, elaborated: “We are proud to have played a pivotal role in transforming this Grade II-listed site into an EPC A landmark opposite Buckingham Palace."

The acquisition, refurbishment, and sale of the 4-5 Buckingham Gate property is a testament to Sidra Capital's strategic vision and real estate expertise. The firm continues to identify and deliver innovative investment solutions for its growing global client base.

About Sidra Capital:

Sidra Capital is a leading alternative asset manager and is internationally recognized as a leader in the Shariah-compliant investment industry. The company has a successful track record of working with best-in-class regional and global partners. Sidra Capital has a strong record of achievements in the field of real estate investment and private financing strategies. Since 2009, it has been able to achieve sustainable growth and provide investment opportunities through its continuous assessment of global market changes. Sidra Capital has also received numerous awards in the field of Shariah-compliant investment management.

