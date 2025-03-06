Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market Expected to Surpass USD 53.23 Billion by 2032 | Growing at 4.60% CAGR

Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market Share

PUNE, INDIA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ship repair and maintenance services market was valued at USD 35.72 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow from USD 37.14 billion in 2024 to USD 53.23 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period. In 2023, North America led the market, holding a 25.28% share.This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, Ship Repair and Maintenance Services Market Size, Share and Forecast, 2032.The ship repair and maintenance services market plays a crucial role in ensuring the operational efficiency, safety, and longevity of vessels. It encompasses a wide range of services, including hull repairs, engine overhauls, electrical work, and general maintenance, catering to both commercial and naval vessels. The market is driven by increasing maritime trade, aging fleets, and stringent regulations for vessel safety and environmental compliance. Advancements in technology, such as automation and predictive maintenance, are further enhancing service efficiency. As global shipping activities continue to expand, the demand for ship repair and maintenance services is expected to grow steadily.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞:𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• Sembcorp Marine Ltd (Singapore)• Cochin Shipyard Limited (India)• Austal (Australia)• Chantiers de l'Atlantique (France)• Detyens Shipyards (U.S.)• Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (India)• Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (India)• Damen Shipyards Group (Netherlands)• BAE Systems (U.S.)• Goa Shipyard Ltd (India)𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞:The report presents a holistic study of the ship repair and maintenance services market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 & 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Market Size Value in 2023: USD 35.72 BillionMarket Size Value in 2024: USD 37.14 BillionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 53.23 BillionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 4.60% (2024-2032)Study Period: 2019-2032Base Year: 2023Historical Data: 2019-2022Number of Report Pages: 250

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The global ship repair and maintenance services market is segmented based on vessel type, service, dock type, and end-user. By vessel type, the market is divided into commercial vessels and naval vessels. The commercial vessel segment includes fishing vessels, container ships, passenger ships & ferries, and others, while the naval vessel segment comprises aircraft carriers, submarines, frigates, corvettes, and others. In terms of service, the market is categorized into general service, engine parts, dockage, electric works, and others. Based on dock type, the industry is segmented into graving docks, floating docks, and others. Lastly, by end-user, the market is classified into government & defense and commercial sectors.𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐚 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Due to the unique benefits of international trade, 90% of the world's import and export items are transported by sea, and the increasing average age of ships is also anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global market for ship repair and maintenance services. Several national governments have also taken action to assist the maritime sector. For instance, shipyards are qualified for a number of tax credits for routine ship maintenance and repair. It is one of the fundamental forces propelling the market for ship maintenance and repair services globally.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:During the projection period, the market is expected to grow significantly in North America. North America is regarded as a significant region for ship trade and has the largest ship repair and maintenance services market share.It is anticipated that the European market would expand significantly during the projection period. Recent advancements in frigates and offshore patrol vessels for their lethality, speed, and mobility are driving the market in Europe.The market's greatest CAGR is anticipated to be seen in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. Growing investments by major participants in the expansion of ship repair facilities and ship building capabilities are responsible for the region's growth.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬-𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬Important market players frequently announce significant business decisions, which have a positive or negative impact on the market. Players buy businesses, introduce products, enter into partnership agreements, agree to terms with governmental bodies, and so forth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: One of the nine contractors providing maintenance, repair, and modernization services for the U.S. non-nuclear surface vessels is a Navy systems expert. Under contracts collectively worth USD 943 million, the contractor will provide maintenance, repair, and modernization services for the U.S. Navy (USN) surface vessels based in the northwest of the country, which are short-term or less than ten months in duration.

𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: To ensure the long term availability and resilience of critical assets used by Royal Navy ships and submarines over the next 15 years, the U.K.'s security will be enhanced through a large new contract worth almost USD 2 billion. The contract will provide the Royal Navy with maximum days available to deploy by using data technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) to be more efficient and anticipate maintenance needs.

