George Rojas Honors Jackie Christie, Renee Graziano & Dr. Natasha Weems at Heroes of Change Awards

Jackie Christie, Dr. Natasha Weems, George Rojas, and Renee Graziano at the Amaré Heroes of Change Icon Awards—celebrating leaders who are making a difference! Photographer- Montez Harris

Celebrating Excellence in Philanthropy, Healthcare, and Leadership

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amaré Magazine hosted its prestigious 2025 Heroes of Change Icon Awards, a night dedicated to honoring individuals who have made an extraordinary impact in their industries and communities. The red-carpet event, founded by George Rojas, CEO of Amaré Magazine, recognized Jackie Christie (VH1’s Basketball Wives), Renee Graziano (Mob Wives), Dr. Natasha Weems (healthcare leader & philanthropist), and several other inspiring changemakers for their contributions to philanthropy, business, entertainment, and social activism.

This powerful evening of recognition and celebration was also made possible through the leadership of Arasely Martinez, Amaré Magazine’s Editor & Event Organizer, whose dedication ensured an unforgettable experience for all honorees and attendees.

Recognizing Heroes of Change

Each award recipient has demonstrated resilience, innovation, and leadership in their respective fields, using their platforms to uplift others and create meaningful change.

🏆 Jackie Christie – AMARÉ HEROES OF CHANGE ICON AWARD

A celebrated entrepreneur, author, actress, and philanthropist, Jackie Christie is widely known for her role on Basketball Wives LA, but her impact reaches far beyond reality television. As a mentor, businesswoman, and advocate for women’s empowerment, Jackie has dedicated herself to uplifting communities, supporting education initiatives, and advocating for diversity in business and media.

🏆 Renee Graziano – AMARÉ HEROES OF CHANGE ICON AWARD

Best known for her role on Mob Wives, Renee Graziano has turned her personal experiences into a platform for empowerment. Overcoming adversity, mental health struggles, and personal battles, Renee has become an advocate for resilience, self-growth, and breaking generational cycles. Her ability to share her story with raw honesty and inspire transformation made her a deserving recipient of this prestigious honor.

🏆 Courtney Friel – AMARÉ HEROES OF CHANGE ICON AWARD

For more than 20 years, Courtney Friel has been a trusted news anchor and journalist, but her journey extends beyond the newsroom. Having triumphed over addiction, she now uses her platform to de-stigmatize recovery and provide resources for those struggling with substance abuse. Celebrating 15 years of sobriety, Courtney’s courage in sharing her story and advocating for mental health awareness has touched countless lives.

🏆 Dr. Natasha Weems – AMARÉ HEROES OF CHANGE ICON AWARD

A Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), entrepreneur, and global health advocate, Dr. Natasha Weems has devoted her career to advancing healthcare access, holistic wellness, and medical outreach initiatives. As the founder of Care First Wellness Med Spa, she integrates aesthetic and functional medicine, helping individuals enhance their well-being while also leading global medical missions, autism awareness programs, and health advocacy efforts.

Beyond her healthcare achievements, Dr. Weems is expanding her media presence as the newest cast member of Dining Divas California, the television show led by Christine Curran and the California chapter led by Susan Irby. Through her role, Dr. Weems continues to merge her passion for wellness, philanthropy, and media, bringing a fresh perspective to the show.

“I am truly honored to be recognized among such inspiring changemakers,” said Dr. Weems. “True leadership is about service, and I remain committed to using my platform to uplift, heal, and empower communities.”

Additional Honorees Making an Impact

In addition to the Heroes of Change Icon Award recipients, Amaré Magazine also recognized other influential figures with the Amaré Heroes of Change Award, celebrating leaders in fashion, business, fitness, and philanthropy.

🏆 Maria Victoria Mejia – AMARÉ HEROES OF CHANGE AWARD

As the CEO and Founder of Viktorya Minaudiere, Maria Victoria Mejia has transformed the fashion industry by blending Filipino craftsmanship with contemporary luxury. Her exquisite designs celebrate cultural heritage, and her work continues to empower artisans while inspiring future generations in fashion.

🏆 Scott and Angela Parretta (Drenched OC) – AMARÉ HEROES OF CHANGE AWARD

Founders of Drenched OC, a revolutionary hot reformer Pilates studio, Scott and Angela Parretta have not only reshaped the fitness industry but have also demonstrated deep commitment to philanthropy and community support. Their dedication to empowering individuals through wellness and fitness made them ideal recipients of this award.

Honoring Top Leaders of 2025

The event also celebrated leaders across various industries with the “Top Leaders of 2025” recognition. Honorees included:

✨ Courtney Friel | KTLA News Personality

✨ Rachel - CELEBRITY NURSE TO THE STARS | Aesthetic Director of O.C. Medical

✨ David Ochoa | Celebrity Stylist

✨ Alexander Peuchot | Artist & Designer

✨ Joey (Flawless Torres) | Entrepreneur & Hip-Hop Artist

…and many more distinguished professionals who continue to drive change and excellence in their fields.

A Legacy of Leadership & Inspiration

The Amaré Heroes of Change Icon Awards is not just a recognition event—it is a celebration of impact, resilience, and the power of individuals to create lasting change.

“The honorees tonight represent what it truly means to be a leader,” said George Rojas, CEO of Amaré Magazine. “Their dedication, passion, and influence are making a tangible difference, and we are proud to celebrate their incredible contributions.”

Arasely Martinez: Additional Visionary Behind the Event

Editor and Event Organizer of Amaré Magazine, Arasely Martinez, played a pivotal role in curating this powerful evening. Her vision, dedication, and commitment to excellence ensured that the Heroes of Change Icon Awards was an unforgettable success.

About Amaré Magazine

Amaré Magazine is a premier publication dedicated to highlighting visionaries, changemakers, and industry leaders who are using their platforms for positive social impact. By sharing empowering stories, Amaré continues to amplify voices that are shaping the future.

