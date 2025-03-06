Bitget Wallet Launches AI Token Analysis for Smarter Onchain Trading





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has introduced AI Token Analysis, a new feature designed to help users make informed trading decisions. By analyzing token narratives, market sentiment, and social media discussions, the feature provides traders with real-time insights and a clearer understanding of market trends.

Users can access AI Token Analysis within the K-line page of supported tokens in the Bitget Wallet app. The feature delivers real-time sentiment analysis, AI-driven insights, and a curated feed of key discussions, all seamlessly integrated into the trading interface for easy access. It is currently available for select tokens, and support for additional assets will be introduced in the future.

AI Token Analysis goes beyond traditional data tracking by identifying emerging narratives, market sentiment shifts, and token momentum. It scans social media, whitepapers, on-chain activity, news, and influencer discussions, providing a real-time view of market trends. Users can quickly assess sentiment from X and follow aggregated updates from project teams, influencers, and communities, all within a streamlined, easy-to-use interface.

AI is rapidly reshaping crypto trading, with AI-driven solutions projected to generate $10.2 billion in revenue by 2030, according to VanEck . Public blockchains are expected to accelerate AI adoption, improving transparency and accessibility in trading. As AI technology advances, Bitget Wallet is expanding its capabilities beyond market analysis to include predictive modeling, automated strategies, and deeper data-driven insights, making trading more efficient and intuitive.

"Crypto moves fast, and traders need reliable insights at their fingertips," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "AI Analysis simplifies market research by delivering clear, real-time intelligence, helping traders make informed decisions faster. This is just the beginning — we are committed to expanding AI-driven tools to enhance the onchain trading experience."

