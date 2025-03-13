Polo Spreads Love Takes Mission of Compassion Cross-Country, Supporting L.A. Communities in Need

A man and his dog prove that love in action can travel any distance to make a difference

This trip was about showing up for people, listening to what they need, and doing our part to make a difference — even in small ways.” — Joshua Saadi

FLUSHING, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a mission to turn heartfelt intention into meaningful action, the Polo Spreads Love duo of a man and his dog recently traveled from New York City to Los Angeles to bring support, supplies, and a message of kindness to those who need it most.Founded by Joshua Saadi and inspired by his French Bulldog, Polo, Polo Spreads Love is more than a lifestyle brand — it's a growing movement built on the belief that love is an action word. What began as a simple act of spreading positivity to a group of breast cancer survivors has evolved into a national effort to uplift communities through acts of service and compassion.From those acts of service and compassion, the mission continued to grow and now includes a lifestyle clothing brand, Spread Love. Through creating unique clothing, Spread Love brings people together with its message of compassion, and each purchase helps fund the organization's mission of supporting communities and people in need.During a four-day visit to Los Angeles, the Spread Love team partnered with several local organizations, including volunteering alongside local lifestyle brand Kith and It’s From The Sole, which provides footwear to people experiencing homelessness, and supporting the renowned Dream Center, a nonprofit dedicated to meeting the needs of individuals and families facing poverty, addiction, and homelessness.“The whole idea behind Spread Love is to take whatever feeling you have in your heart to help others and put it into action,” Saadi said. “This trip was about showing up for people, listening to what they need, and doing our part to make a difference — even in small ways.”In addition to volunteering efforts, the team also delivered essential goods to the Palisades Fire Station, thanking first responders for their ongoing service to the community.Polo, the brand's beloved French Bulldog and namesake, was by Saadi’s side throughout the trip, serving as a reminder of the brand’s core message: that love, in its simplest form, has the power to change lives.From New York City to Los Angeles, Polo Spreads Love continues to promote unity, inclusion, and kindness through community outreach and purposeful merchandise designed to inspire acts of generosity. By collaborating with organizations that share its mission, the brand is committed to creating lasting, positive change.“This trip was just the beginning,” Saadi said. “Wherever there’s a need, that’s where Polo Spreads Love will be.”For more information, visit polospreadslove.com.

