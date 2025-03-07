Australians Are Overpaying Up to $483 a Year on Energy Bills, Data Reveals

AUSTRALIA, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australians are throwing away hundreds of dollars each year on overpriced energy bills, with new data revealing that households could be saving up to $483 annually just by switching providers.A recent report from GoSwitch, Australia’s leading free energy comparison service, exposes shocking state-by-state disparities in energy bills, where some Australians are paying 39% more for electricity while others are seeing their bills drop.The most drastic changes come from Victoria, where average monthly electricity bills surged by 39% from 2023 to 2024, jumping from $167.50 to $232.57. New South Wales is not far behind, recording a 26% increase in average monthly bills, rising from $200.01 to $252.22. South Australians are also feeling the pinch, with a 14% increase from $204.38 to $232.43.The ACT is a rare exception in this nationwide trend, showing a significant 26% decrease in electricity costs, with average monthly bills dropping from $278.65 to $206.44. Queensland saw a modest 5% decline, bringing the average monthly cost down from $155.97 to $147.61.“The energy market is always changing,” said Clint Robinson, CEO at GoSwitch. “One household can see their bills stay the same while another sees them skyrocket. Australians need to be smarter than ever about how they manage their power bills & the easiest way is to compare their energy plans frequently”.GoSwitch's report further highlights how much Australian households could be saving by simply comparing energy providers. Victorians, despite facing the steepest price hikes, also have the highest potential savings, with an average of $524.62 per year. New South Wales follows closely with $496.81 in potential savings, while Queenslanders could cut costs by $422.23. South Australians, despite facing increased rates, could still save $362.44 annually. ACT residents, whose bills have already dropped significantly, could save a further $229.18. The national average annual saving sits at $483.31.The worst part is many people are stuck on outdated, high-cost plans simply because they haven’t checked.“With so many providers competing for customers, there are deals to be had,” said Clint. “Many Australians don’t realise they could be saving hundreds of dollars a year simply by switching to a better plan.”As energy prices continue to fluctuate, Australians who stay informed and make the switch when needed will be the ones coming out on top. To compare energy plans and start saving, visit www.goswitch.com.au. About GoSwitchGoSwitch is a free and trusted advisor to Australian energy consumers. We provide a single point of contact that reads the fine print, making the complicated nice and simple. We help you find a competitive deal, switching electricity providers and offer ongoing support.For more information, please contact:

