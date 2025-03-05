Governor Stein Announces Superior and District Court Appointments

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced the following judicial appointments:

Judge Stephen C. Stokes to the Superior Court for Judicial District 14A, serving part of Cumberland County. Stokes is filling the vacancy created after Judge Claire Hill retired.

Stokes most recently served as a District Court Judge in Cumberland County. He also served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps as a Prosecutor, a Special Assistant United States Attorney, a Defense Attorney in the 82nd Airborne Division, and as an International Law Attorney for the U.S. Army Special Operations, Civil Affairs, and Psychological Operations Commands. Stokes graduated from the U.S. Army Ranger School and Advanced Airborne School, earning his Ranger Tab and Senior Jump Wings. Stokes received his B.S. from Florida State University, dual master’s degrees from Webster University, and his J.D. from Florida State University College of Law, where he was a Virgil Hawkins Fellow.

Scott Skidmore to the District Court for Judicial District 22, serving Rockingham and Caswell Counties. Skidmore is filling the vacancy created after Judge Chris Freeman was elected to the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

Skidmore spent the last three decades as a partner at Farver, Skidmore & Hux, LLP, focusing on criminal defense and real estate. Skidmore received his B.S. from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and his J.D. from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.

Chris Brooks to the District Court for Judicial District 10F, serving part of Wake County. Brooks is filling the vacancy created after Judge Jennifer Bedford was elected to the Superior Court.

Brooks has served in the Transportation Division of the North Carolina Department of Justice since 2006 and previously served in the Department’s Criminal Division. He received his B.S. from the University of North Carolina and his J.D. from the Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law at Campbell University.

“These public servants have a wealth of legal experience to draw on, and I am pleased to appoint them to serve as judges,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am confident in their judgment and expertise, and I look forward to their service on the Superior and District Courts.”