Clemmons Educational State Forest transitions to summer hours of operation

CLAYTON – Clemmons Educational State Forest (ESF) located in Clayton has entered the peak season for visitation, bringing about the shift to summer hours of operation. On March 1, Clemmons ESF resumed weekend hours of visitation. Summer hours will remain in effect through Oct. 31.

During peak season, forest hours of operation are:

Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The forest will be open Good Friday and Independence Day.

The forest is closed Mondays.

Clemmons ESF is excited to welcome school and homeschool groups, scouts and others to schedule educational programs covering a variety of topics such as forestry, water, soils and wildlife. A minimum of 10 students is required for educational programs with forest staff having the ability to accommodate approximately 100 students.

The general public can enjoy four hiking trails on the forest, including two audio trails known as the Talking Tree Trail and the Talking Rocks Trail. Each of these trails is a little more than a half-mile in length. For those seeking a longer hike, the Forest Demonstration Trail is 2.2 miles, and the Watershed Extension Loop is just under 3 miles.

Individual picnic tables are available in our picnic area under a canopy of trees. There is a large picnic shelter that can be reserved to accommodate bigger groups for lunch and other occasions. Restrooms are located nearby.

For more information on programs, services and reservations offered by the forest, please contact Clemmons ESF rangers at 919-553-5651. Visitors can also find more information, including a special video introduction to the forest and its amenities, at https://www.ncesf.org/clemmons.

-30-