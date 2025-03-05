Ready Media Group's Gold MAX Powers Up Pre-Launch Leads

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Media Group’s Gold MAX listing package gives real estate agents a powerful advantage, generating an average of 15 qualified leads during the critical pre-market phase and over 40 qualified leads throughout the entire campaign.

Since its launch last year, Gold MAX has proven to be a game-changer in the commercial and development property markets. The phased campaign approach targets highly motivated developers and investors through Ready Media Group’s exclusive first-party database, sparking interest before properties hit the market.

“In today's fiercely competitive environment, achieving exceptional results requires a strategic plan that begins well before the official launch date,” said Jake Ragkousis, National Sales Director at Ready Media Group. “With the pre-market feature of Gold MAX, we’ve created a targeted system that engages buyers early and drives momentum consistently throughout the campaign.”

Gold Max offers true national reach for premium assets across multiple mediums, including portal, targeted email, print, press releases, Meta, LinkedIn and Google networks, and importantly, RMG’s highly active HNW database which has been developed over the last 10 years.

Agents report a significant increase in early buyer engagement, helping them connect with serious prospects early in the process.

“Gold MAX has been exceptionally valuable for us,” said Paul Vamvakaris, Founder and Director of Flagstone Property Group. “It’s given us a targeted stream of qualified buyers with purchasing capacity and allowed us to gauge intent early in the process. This has improved the quality of leads and increased efficiency.”

Colliers Brisbane Associate Director Harry Dever said the pre-market direct mail-out had generated quality leads in recent Queensland shopping centre campaigns. “It connected us with genuine buyers early in the campaign, which built excitement and anticipation before the campaign launch,” Mr Dever said. “We were able to reach a wider audience and capture leads we might not have otherwise uncovered through traditional online platforms.”

Gold MAX is a multi-channel marketing strategy that combines RMG’s exclusive first-party database with its flagship social media offering, targeted display, website, and print advertising to ensure properties reach the most relevant audience at the right time.

Key Features:

Pre-Market Alerts : Targeted notifications to a curated list of engaged developers and investors, generating interest before the listing goes live.

: Targeted notifications to a curated list of engaged developers and investors, generating interest before the listing goes live. Dedicated Email Campaigns : A customised email in week one highlights key property details, reaching a national audience for maximum impact.

: A customised email in week one highlights key property details, reaching a national audience for maximum impact. Enhanced Visibility : In week two, properties are featured in Ready Media Group’s daily property wrap email, distributed to tens of thousands of buyers.

: In week two, properties are featured in Ready Media Group’s daily property wrap email, distributed to tens of thousands of buyers. Social and Digital Advertising : Promotion across Meta, LinkedIn, and Google networks, boosting exposure and lead generation.

: Promotion across Meta, LinkedIn, and Google networks, boosting exposure and lead generation. Ongoing Exposure: Listing remains live on portal until sold, continuously generating leads and ensuring long-term visibility.



For more information, visit developmentready.com.au or commercialready.com.au.

About Ready Media Group

Ready Media Group (RMG) is a leading Australian commercial property portal, media, technology, and data business. Founded in 2014, RMG’s innovative property portals, DevelopmentReady and CommercialReady, work to satisfy the needs of property developers and commercial investors on their path-to-acquisition. In turn, efficiently engaging this audience across their network, delivering quality leads for listing agents. RMG's commitment to excellence and continuous innovation has established it as a trusted partner in the commercial property sector.

Media Contact: Chris Gallichio Head of Digital, Ready Media Group Email: chris@readymedia.com.au Mobile: 0413 130 971

