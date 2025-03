Capstone Infrastructure Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results and Declares a Quarterly Dividend

Toronto, Ontario, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Infrastructure Corporation (TSX: CSE.PR.A) (the "Corporation" or "Capstone") today announced and filed its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The Corporation’s 2024 Management’s Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and audited consolidated financial statements are available at www.capstoneinfrastructure.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Capstone's MD&A details the "Results of Operations" and provides a "Financial Position Review" for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Dividend Declarations

Today, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Corporation’s Cumulative Five-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series A (the “Preferred Shares”) of $0.2314 per Preferred Share to be paid on or about April 30, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2025. The dividend on the Preferred Shares covers the period from January 31, 2025 to April 29, 2025.

The dividends paid by the Corporation on its Preferred Shares are designated “eligible” dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

About Capstone Infrastructure Corporation

Capstone is generating our low-carbon future, driving the energy transition forward through creative thinking, strong partnerships, and a commitment to quality and integrity in how we do business. A developer, owner, and operator of clean and renewable energy projects across North America, Capstone’s portfolio includes approximately 885 MW gross installed capacity across 35 facilities, including wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and natural gas power plants. Please visit www.capstoneinfrastructure.com for more information.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained within this document are forward-looking and reflect management’s expectations regarding the future growth, results of operations, performance and business of the Corporation based on information currently available to the Corporation. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements use forward-looking words, such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “could”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “believe” or other similar words. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements within this document are based on information currently available and what the Corporation currently believes are reasonable assumptions, including the material assumptions set out in the management’s discussion and analysis of the results of operations and the financial condition of the Corporation (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated in subsequently filed MD&A of the Corporation (such documents are available under the Corporation’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca).

Although the Corporation believes that it has a reasonable basis for the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements, actual results may differ from those suggested by the forward-looking statements due to inherent risks and uncertainties. For a comprehensive description of these risk factors, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Corporation’s Annual Information Form dated March 21, 2024, as supplemented by disclosure of risk factors contained in any subsequent annual information form, material change reports (except confidential material change reports), business acquisition reports, interim financial statements, interim management's discussion and analysis and information circulars filed by the Corporation with the securities commissions or similar authorities in Canada (which are available under the Corporation’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca).

The assumptions, risks and uncertainties described above are not exhaustive and other events and risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results and events discussed in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements within this document reflect current expectations of the Corporation as at the date of this document and speak only as at the date of this document. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Attachment

Megan Hunter Capstone Infrastructure Corporation 416-649-1325 mhunter@capstoneinfra.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.