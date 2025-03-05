Zion Health’s Snow Mushroom Jelly Mask with Turmeric: A Soothing and Brightening Skincare Essential

Zion Health Inc. is dedicated to developing high-quality, natural, and clay-based personal care products that promote wellness and sustainability. Zion Health’s Snow Mushroom Jelly Mask with Turmeric is a soothing and brightening skincare treatment designed to hydrate, detoxify, and restore balance. Infused with hyaluronic acid, snow mushroom extract, and ionic clay minerals, this lightweight mask d Turmeric and green tea extract work to reduce inflammation and even skin tone, while lavender and Moroccan rose essential oils provide a calming, stress-relieving experience.

Hydrate, brighten, and detoxify with Snow Mushroom Jelly Mask. Infused with turmeric, hyaluronic acid, and clay minerals for a radiant, balanced complexion.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health continues its commitment to harnessing the power of natural ingredients with the Snow Mushroom Jelly Mask with Turmeric, a rejuvenating treatment designed to hydrate, soothe, and brighten the skin. Infused with a blend of botanical extracts, hydrating compounds, and mineral-rich clay, this mask delivers an intensive burst of moisture while promoting a balanced, healthy complexion.A Science-Backed Approach to Radiant SkinCrafted with a fusion of traditional and modern skincare ingredients, the Snow Mushroom Jelly Mask with Turmeric offers a comprehensive approach to hydration and skin renewal:Snow Mushroom Extract acts as a natural humectant, drawing in moisture to improve skin elasticity and enhance radiance.Hyaluronic Acid supports deep hydration, maintaining the skin’s moisture barrier and reducing the appearance of fine lines.Turmeric Root is rich in antioxidants and has soothing properties to help even skin tone and calm irritation.Lavender Extract aids in reducing inflammation and redness, promoting a more even complexion.Green Tea Extract works to soothe puffiness and diminish hyperpigmentation while protecting against environmental stressors.Ionic Clay Minerals—including over 57 trace minerals—help detoxify the skin, stimulate cell renewal, and support a healthy pH balance.A Gentle Yet Effective Skincare RitualThis luxurious jelly mask is designed for all skin types and can be incorporated into a weekly skincare regimen. Its lightweight, cooling texture offers a refreshing experience, leaving skin feeling soft, supple, and revitalized.How to Use: Apply a generous layer over the face and décolletage, leaving it on for 10-15 minutes before gently rinsing with lukewarm water. For best results, use two to three times per week.Full Ingredient List: Water, Sodium Hyaluronate, Lavender Extract, Oat Extract, Cucumber Extract, Sodium Alginate, Glycerin, Snow Mushroom Extract, Chamomile Extract, Green Tea Extract, Witch Hazel, 1,2 Hexanediol, Aloe Powder Extract, Ionic Clay Minerals, Moroccan Rose Essential Oil, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Turmeric Root.About Zion HealthZion Health is dedicated to developing innovative, mineral-based skincare and personal care products that promote overall wellness. With a focus on harnessing the natural benefits of ionic clay minerals, Zion Health’s formulations support skin health through detoxification, hydration, and nourishment. The company’s products are available through select distributors, including retailers in Saudi Arabia, as well as online.

