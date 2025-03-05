James Altucher Declares 2025 as ‘The Great Gain’—A New Era of Opportunity for Americans

NEW YORK, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned entrepreneur, best-selling author, and economic visionary James Altucher has identified 2025 as a pivotal year for American prosperity, calling it “The Great Gain”—a moment in history where major economic and technological forces are converging to create new opportunities unlike anything seen before. “The first 365 days of Trump’s presidency will be remembered as… The best time to get rich in American history.”

Altucher argues that two major economic forces are colliding for the first time in history to create an unprecedented wave of opportunity. “For the first time in US history… Two major Wealth Drivers are on a collision course.”

A Once-in-a-Generation Moment

Altucher, known for his ability to forecast major economic and technological shifts, believes that 2025 will be remembered as one of the most transformative years in modern history. He compares it to past eras of rapid progress, such as the Industrial Revolution, the rise of Silicon Valley, and the early internet boom of the 1990s.

“The Industrial Revolution created unprecedented business empires. The dot-com boom built some of today’s biggest companies.”

According to Altucher, this moment is different from previous cycles because of the convergence of two Wealth Drivers:

A Political and Economic Shift – A radical move in the first 100 days of the new administration is set to open new doors for growth. A Historical Economic Cycle – A peak in the 4-year wealth cycle, which “last time… turned more than 80,000 people into new millionaires.”

A Call to Action for Americans

Altucher urges Americans to stay ahead of these changes by recognizing the emerging trends that could redefine the economy. From career opportunities and entrepreneurship to advancements in automation and artificial intelligence, the coming months will present once-in-a-lifetime chances to adapt, grow, and thrive. “In our nation’s history… There have been only a few times… Where regular Americans could quickly gain enough wealth… To radically improve their standard of living.”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is not only a tech expert, he’s a former hedge fund manager and best-selling author. Altucher has also launched and sold multiple businesses and advised Fortune 500 companies. His work has been featured on Fox Business, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, The New York Times, and Business Insider​.

His podcast, The James Altucher Show, has been downloaded over 40 million times, featuring guests such as Mark Cuban, Richard Branson, and Peter Thiel.

