Blaze Pizza Celebrates Pi Day with a Special Buy One 11-Inch Pizza, Get a Second 11-Inch Pizza of Equal or Lesser Value for $3.14

ATLANTA, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaze Pizza has always been a trailblazer in the fast-casual dining scene with its Fast Fire’d artisanal pizza, letting guests customize their pizza with as many toppings as they like, all for one price. In 2014, the company again blazed a trail by celebrating the math-themed Pi Day, giving guests a special deal. That legacy continues this year, for the 12th straight year. On March 14, Pi Day, the nearly 300 Blaze Pizza restaurants across North America will offer a Buy One 11-Inch Pizza, Get a Second 11-Inch Pizza of Equal or Lesser Value for $3.14.*

Additionally, each guest taking advantage of Blaze’s in-restaurant Pi Day deal on March 14 will receive a code, redeemable in the Blaze Pizza app, that unlocks another buy one, get one for $3.14 any time through the end of March. This also includes orders for delivery made through the Blaze Pizza app.

“Pi Day is something our guests and team members look forward to each March 14, and this year, we’re encouraging people to bring their friends along for a deal worth celebrating,” said Christian Kuhn, Chief Marketing Officer at Blaze Pizza. “While math can be complex, this is a simple deal which everyone can enjoy.”

At Blaze, guests can customize their pizza with over 45 ingredients, including options like roasted garlic, artichokes, hand-torn basil, classic pepperoni, Italian sausage, and even a no-extra-cost plant-based chorizo. Blaze’s dedication to using high-quality ingredients ensures that every pizza is crafted to perfectly satisfy each guest's unique cravings.

For additional Blaze Pizza Pi Day information, guests can visit blazepizza.com or download the company’s mobile app.

* Valid in-restaurant only. Only at participating Blaze Pizza restaurants.

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with 284 restaurants across 38 states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

