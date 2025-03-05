Digihost Announces Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements





MIAMI, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq / TSXV: DGHI), an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops cutting-edge data centers, today announced that it has filed an amended annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the “2023 Annual Report” and, as so amended, the “Amended 2023 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which contains restated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (the “Restatement Periods”) and related updates to management’s discussion and analysis for the Restatement Period. In connection with the SEC’s review of the 2023 Annual Report (the “SEC Review”), and in consultation with members of management and the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, the Company determined that its previously issued consolidated financial statements for the Restatement Periods that were included in the 2023 Annual Report and the related management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 were required to be restated to correct a material error in the classification of proceeds derived from the sale of digital assets. Digihost previously categorized proceeds derived from the sale of digital assets as a cash flow from operating activities. In conjunction with the SEC review, it was determined that proceeds from the sale of digital assets should instead be classified as cash flow from investing activities.

Shareholders and users of the Company’s financial statements should note that the restatement is not a result of any change to the Company’s operations, business or financial operating performance for the Restatement Periods. For any and all of the Restatement Periods, there was no impact on the Company’s overall cash position or net cash flows.

A summary of the restated financial statements is available in the tables set forth below (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars). More details may be found in the revised financial statements and related revised management’s discussion and analysis included in the Amended 2023 Annual Report, which are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

Adjustments to consolidated statements of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2022 – Restatement

Year ended December 31 2022 (as reported) Cash flow reclassification 2022 (as restated) Cash flows provided by (used in) in operating activities Net loss 4,329,342 – 4,329,342 Adjustments for: Proceeds from sale of digital assets 15,528,972 (12,084,280) 3,444,692 Net change in cash related to operating activities (3,410,899) (12,084,280) (15,495,179) Cash flows provided by (used in) in investing activities Acquisition of digital currencies – (3,932,000) (3,932,000) Proceeds form sale of digital assets – 16,016,280 16,016,280 Net change in cash related to investing activities (14,513,038) 12,084,280 (2,428,758)



Adjustments to consolidated statements of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2023 – Restatement

Year ended December 31 2023 (as reported) Cash flow reclassification 2023 (as restated) Cash flows provided by (used in) in operating activities Net loss (21,885,410) –

(21,885,410) Adjustments for: Proceeds from sale of digital assets 1,388,123 (19,264,980) (17,876,857) Net change in cash related to operating activities 5,692,022 (19,264,980) (13,572,958) Cash flows provided by (used in) in investing activities Proceeds from sale of digital assets – 19,264,980 19,264,980 Net change in cash related to investing activities (7,257,482) 19,264,980 12,007,498



The Company’s management has previously concluded that the Company had a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting during the Restatement Periods. Management is in the process of implementing remediation measures to address the material weakness in respect of the errors described above.

