MariMed Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings

NORWOOD, Mass., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

MariMed CEO Jon Levine commented, “We’re pleased to report record revenues and improved adjusted EBITDA for MariMed. I continue to believe we own one of the strongest portfolios of cannabis brands in the industry, which helped us drive annual wholesale revenue growth of 29 percent. Our brands continue to gain market share in all our core markets, with Betty’s Eddies™ fruit chews currently the top-selling edible in Massachusetts and Maryland. Looking ahead to 2025, we have a number of levers to fuel our growth, including: a full year of financial contribution after completing the build-out or expansion of 10 revenue-generating assets over the past two years; continued wholesale gains in Illinois, Missouri, and Maryland; the consolidation of Delaware’s First State Compassion Center into MariMed as the state prepares for adult-use sales; and accretive M&A activity that will support expanded market penetration for our brands in new and existing states.”

MariMed CFO Mario Pinho commented, ”MariMed continues to maintain one of the strongest balance sheets in the cannabis industry, and we are pleased to report that we successfully achieved our revised 2024 financial guidance for revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to leverage our brands and talent to drive continued top-line growth and further enhance profitability in 2025. As we navigate the evolving industry landscape, we remain focused on executing our strategy of delivering the best brands to our customers and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights1

The following table summarizes the Company's consolidated financial highlights (in millions, except percentage amounts):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 39.0 $ 38.9 $ 158.0 $ 148.6 GAAP Gross margin 33 % 45 % 40 % 44 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 43 % 46 % 43 % 45 % GAAP Net loss $ (8.2 ) $ (10.1 ) $ (12.1 ) $ (16.0 ) Non-GAAP Net (loss) income $ (3.0 ) $ 1.4 $ (3.3 ) $ (0.8 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.9 $ 5.2 $ 19.6 $ 24.7 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin 15 % 14 % 12 % 17 %

1 See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and in the financials information included herewith.

CONFERENCE CALL

MariMed management will host a conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss these results. The conference call may be accessed through MariMed’s Investor Relations website, or by clicking the following link: https://app.webinar.net/mdeoQ7DV1pr.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the fourth quarter, the Company announced the following developments in the implementation of its strategic growth plan:

October 14 : Commenced growing operations in its new cultivation facility in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. The new facility allows the Company to grow its award-winning, high-quality Nature's Heritage TM flower for distribution throughout the state. The Company expects the first harvest to be on shelves this month.



: Commenced growing operations in its new cultivation facility in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. The new facility allows the Company to grow its award-winning, high-quality Nature's Heritage flower for distribution throughout the state. The Company expects the first harvest to be on shelves this month. October 30: Announced the commencement of manufacturing operations in Missouri. The Company began wholesale distribution of its branded products throughout the state in late December 2024.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, the Company announced the following development:

March 3: The state of Delaware approved the Company as the owner of First State Compassion Center (“FSCC”), that state’s leading vertical cannabis operator. Prior to the consolidation of FSCC’s cultivation and processing facilities and two dispensaries into MariMed, the Company had been providing management services to FSCC since 2014.



DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

MariMed’s management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, making operating decisions, and planning and forecasting future periods. The Company has provided in this release several non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Gross margin, Non-GAAP Net income (loss), Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, as supplements to Revenue, Gross margin, Net (loss) income and other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in reviewing and assessing the performance of the Company, and when planning and forecasting future periods, as they provide meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of its operating business performance. In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods and for financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes that investors and analysts benefit from considering non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s financial results and its ongoing business, as it allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business. In particular, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors and analysts themselves, along with other metrics, to compare financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

As there are no standardized methods of calculating non-GAAP financial measures, the Company’s calculations may differ from those used by analysts, investors and other companies, even those within the cannabis industry, and therefore may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

Management defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as income from operations, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the following items:

depreciation of fixed assets;

amortization of acquired intangible assets;

Impairment or write-downs of intangible assets;

inventory revaluation;

stock-based compensation;

severance;

legal settlements; and

acquisition-related and other expenses.

For further information, please refer to the publicly available financial filings available on MariMed's Investor Relations website, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website.

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, InHouse, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy, which are trademarks of MariMed Inc. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

IMPORTANT CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to several risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation statements regarding projected financial results for 2023, including management’s belief that it will have its fourth consecutive year of positive operating cash flow, anticipated openings of dispensaries and facilities, timing of regulatory approvals, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “expectations”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, and other similar language, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and assumptions regarding our business, timing of regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain new licenses, business prospects and strategic growth plan, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, including, among others, reductions in customer spending, our ability to recruit and retain key personnel, and disruptions from the integration efforts of acquired companies.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and results of operations. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company’s services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement, and changes in the economic environment. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing these forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007

MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,282 $ 14,645 Accounts receivable, net 8,742 7,199 Inventory 33,488 25,306 Deferred rents receivable 556 630 Notes receivable, current portion 52 52 Investments, current portion — 88 Other current assets 3,389 3,512 Total current assets 53,509 51,432 Property and equipment, net 94,167 89,103 Intangible assets, net 18,639 17,012 Goodwill 15,812 11,993 Investments, net of current portion — 221 Notes receivable, net of current portion 840 814 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,730 9,716 Finance lease right-of-use assets 4,073 3,295 Other assets 11,219 12,537 Total assets $ 206,989 $ 196,123 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Mortgages and notes payable, current portion $ 5,126 $ 723 Accounts payable 13,189 9,001 Accrued expenses and other 4,435 3,549 Income taxes payable 21,922 14,434 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,988 1,945 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 2,018 1,210 Total current liabilities 48,678 30,862 Mortgages and notes payable, net of current portion 69,860 65,652 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 7,549 8,455 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,926 2,140 Other liabilities 100 100 Total liabilities 128,113 107,209 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity: Series B convertible preferred stock 14,725 14,725 Series C convertible preferred stock 4,275 4,275 Total mezzanine equity 19,000 19,000 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 381 375 Additional paid-in capital 173,366 171,144 Accumulated deficit (112,119 ) (99,955 ) Noncontrolling interests (1,752 ) (1,650 ) Total stockholders’ equity 59,876 69,914 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity $ 206,989 $ 196,123





MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 39,002 $ 38,899 $ 157,964 $ 148,598 Cost of revenue 26,293 21,582 95,096 82,679 Gross profit 12,709 17,317 62,868 65,919 Gross margin 32.6 % 44.5 % 39.8 % 44.4 % Operating expenses: Personnel 6,381 6,421 27,059 22,612 Marketing and promotion 1,218 1,580 6,664 5,977 General and administrative 6,574 6,612 25,618 22,132 Acquisition-related and other 146 48 951 695 Bad debt (205 ) 245 (336 ) 118 Total operating expenses 14,114 14,906 59,956 51,534 (Loss) income from operations (1,405 ) 2,411 2,912 14,385 Interest and other (expense) income: Interest expense (1,886 ) (1,558 ) (6,944 ) (9,185 ) Interest income 38 27 114 270 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (10,431 ) — (10,431 ) Other expense, net — (79 ) (50 ) (1,635 ) Total interest and other expense, net (1,848 ) (12,041 ) (6,880 ) (20,981 ) Loss before income taxes (3,253 ) (9,630 ) (3,968 ) (6,596 ) Provision for income taxes 4,948 509 8,159 9,411 Net loss (8,201 ) (10,139 ) (12,127 ) (16,007 ) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3 30 37 24 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (8,204 ) $ (10,169 ) $ (12,164 ) $ (16,031 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 381,249 376,006 379,153 363,403 Diluted 381,249 376,006 379,153 363,403





MariMed Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (12,164 ) $ (16,031 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 37 24 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 7,910 5,549 Amortization of intangible assets 2,948 3,025 Stock-based compensation 1,050 1,020 Amortization of warrants issued as payment for services received 218 — Amortization of original debt issuance discount — 232 Amortization of debt discount 358 2,851 Amortization of debt issuance costs 73 — Payment-in-kind interest 104 366 Bad debt (income) expense (336 ) 118 Obligations settled with common stock 10 465 Loss on disposal of assets 13 906 Gain on finance lease adjustment — (31 ) Writedown of prepaid purchase consideration — 200 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 10,431 Loss on changes in fair value of investments 145 76 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,207 ) (3,160 ) Inventory (8,182 ) (5,829 ) Deferred rents receivable 74 74 Other current assets 883 4,500 Other assets 1,421 (356 ) Accounts payable 4,188 2,375 Accrued expenses and other 1,754 (1,840 ) Income taxes payable 7,488 2,945 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,785 7,910 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (11,960 ) (20,130 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,250 ) (2,987 ) Advances toward future business acquisitions (100 ) (1,125 ) Purchases of investments — (261 ) Purchases and renewals of cannabis licenses (712 ) (626 ) Issuance of notes receivable — (879 ) Proceeds from notes receivable 50 99 Return on investment 44 — Proceeds from disposal of assets 22 — Due from third party (227 ) (76 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,133 ) (25,985 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan — 29,100 Proceeds from Construction to Permanent Commercial Real Estate Mortgage Loan 5,077 53,618 Proceeds from mortgages 1,163 — Payment of third-party debt issuance costs in connection with debt — (3,339 ) Principal payments of term loan — (1,800 ) Repayment and retirement of term loan, including paid-in-kind interest — (28,541 ) Payment of penalties on early retirement of debt — (4,251 ) Principal payments of mortgages (382 ) (585 ) Repayment and retirement of mortgages — (12,595 ) Principal payments of promissory notes (1,177 ) (2,370 ) Repayment and retirement of promissory notes — (5,503 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 109 Principal payments of finance leases (1,557 ) (702 ) Distributions (139 ) (158 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,985 22,983 Net (decrease) increase to cash and cash equivalents (7,363 ) 4,908 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 14,645 9,737 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 7,282 $ 14,645





MariMed Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA GAAP (Loss) income from operations $ (1,405 ) $ 2,411 $ 2,912 $ 14,385 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 2,161 1,711 7,910 5,549 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 883 844 2,948 3,025 Inventory revaluation 3,667 — 3,667 — Stock-based compensation 278 219 1,050 1,020 Severance 211 — 211 — Acquisition-related and other 146 48 951 695 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,941 $ 5,233 $ 19,649 $ 24,674 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue) GAAP (Loss) Income from operations (3.6 %) 6.2 % 1.8 % 9.7 % Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 5.5 % 4.4 % 5.0 % 3.7 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.3 % 2.2 % 1.9 % 2.0 % Inventory revaluation 9.4 % — % 2.3 % — % Stock-based compensation 0.7 % 0.6 % 0.7 % 0.7 % Severance 0.5 % — % 0.1 % — % Acquisition-related and other 0.4 % 0.1 % 0.6 % 0.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.2 % 13.5 % 12.4 % 16.6 %





GAAP Gross margin 32.6 % 44.5 % 39.8 % 44.4 % Inventory revaluation 9.4 % — % 2.3 % — % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.3 % 1.1 % 1.0 % 1.0 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 43.3 % 45.6 % 43.1 % 45.4 %





GAAP Net loss $ (8,201 ) $ (10,139 ) $ (12,127 ) $ (16,007 ) Inventory revaluation 3,667 — 3,667 — Stock-based compensation 278 219 1,050 1,020 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 883 844 2,948 3,025 Severance 211 — 211 — Acquisition-related and other 146 48 951 695 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 10,431 — 10,431 Non-GAAP Net (loss) income $ (3,016 ) $ 1,403 $ (3,300 ) $ (836 )





MariMed Inc.

Supplemental Information

Revenue Components

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Product revenue: Product revenue - retail 22,177 23,877 91,530 95,517 Product revenue - wholesale 16,212 13,738 62,895 48,788 Total product revenue 38,389 37,615 154,425 144,305 Other revenue 613 1,284 3,539 4,293 Total revenue $ 39,002 $ 38,899 $ 157,964 $ 148,598

