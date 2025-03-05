California Receivership Group Celebrates 25 Years

Bringing Back Properties and Communities with Health and Safety Receivership

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 1999, a judge signed an order appointing Mark Adams to address code violations at a 66-unit apartment complex in Los Angeles. Although one purpose of California's Health and Safety Code was to address substandard properties, this marked the first time the receivership process was used to tackle a nuisance abatement issue.In the quarter-century that has followed, Mark Adams and California Receivership Group (CRG) have become the most experienced health and safety receivers in the state, working on more than 340 projects throughout California and mentoring or training many other receivers in this field. In large counties like Los Angeles and small towns like Needles, CRG has worked to improve communities in 36 of California’s 58 counties. From Del Norte County in the north to Imperial County in the south—from clearing out hoarder homes to cleaning up illegal cannabis grow houses and unlicensed dispensaries—CRG and Mr. Adams have helped rehabilitate every kind of nuisance property imaginable.One of the biggest difficulties faced during Mr. Adams’ early projects was financing—most financial institutions weren’t willing to finance a Receiver’s Certificate for emergency work on a derelict property. Mark Adams and CRG developed a financing plan that has been used on nearly every project since, to the tune of $58 million in abatement work and no loss to lenders to date. And because of the nature of the receivership process, the work is done at no cost to the taxpayers. Rather, each property pays the cost of its own remediation through property value and equity.Over the years, Mr. Adams and CRG have handled some amazing cases: CRG turned the Oroville Inn from a decrepit hotel in danger of collapse into a multipurpose community space. The space now contains college dormitories; a ground-floor commercial space; and a public space for weddings, graduation ceremonies, and conferences.• Around 2015, CRG worked on a derelict property in Paradise to clear up hazardous conditions inside a structure and on the surrounding property. This work created defensible space, which resulted in the receivership property being one of the few properties in the vicinity to survive the deadly Camp Fire in 2018.• CRG remediated a Tudor-style house in Los Angeles County which had fallen into disrepair due to an animal hoarding situation. CRG not only renovated the house, but sold it well above its initial appraisal, ensuring there was enough equity to provide care for the former owner. CRG was instrumental in the rehabilitation of the former Capistrano Seaside Inn, formerly listed as one of the nation’s 10 worst motels on Yelp, but now the stunning El Caminante Bar and Bungalows along California’s famed Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point.Receiver Mark Adams and CRG are just getting started. As Mr. Adams looks forward to the next twenty-five years and beyond, he and the company he’s built are excited to continue turning some of the worst properties in the Golden State into cornerstones of great communities.

