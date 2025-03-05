OKLAHOMA CITY, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates OU Medicine, Inc. (“OU Health”) for data breach. On October 18, 2024, OU Health experienced unauthorized access to two email accounts. OU Health immediately launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to the OU Health’s network and accessed certain individuals’ personal and sensitive information. OU Health sent out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach and posted a Notice of Data Security Incident on their website on January 17, 2025.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Date of Birth

Date of Medical Service

Diagnosis

Diagnosis Code

Lab Results

Procedure Type

Provider Name

Health Insurance Information

Medical History

Billing/Claim Information

Prescription Information

Social Security Number

Other sensitive information

If you received a data breach notice letter from OU Health and wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tashia Poore either by email at tdp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Tashia Poore

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

