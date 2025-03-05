Zefiro Methane Corp. CFO Pens Sustainability-Focused Thought Leadership Piece for CFO.com

Zefiro CFO Mohit Gupta, who took on the role in July 2024 , was the CFO of Global Operations for Wells Fargo and has over three decades of banking and energy trading sector experience. Mr. Gupta was also one of the founding members of J.P. Morgan’s Energy Trading business.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) today announced that an opinion article penned by its Chief Financial Officer Mohit Gupta was published on February 20, 2025 by CFO.com, a digital publication operated by Informa TechTarget . This feature is the latest in a series of recent publications and appearances for Zefiro’s senior management team, which includes Zefiro Founder and CEO Talal Debs’ interview on the televised February 14, 2025 episode of Bloomberg Wall Street Week , and Mr. Gupta’s November 14, 2024 podcast with Stuart Fieldhouse of The Armchair Trader where Gupta shared insights about carbon credits and Zefiro’s near-term growth plans.

In the CFO.com article, which is titled “Why Carbon Credits are Becoming a Core Capital Strategy for CFOs”, Mr. Gupta explains how corporate commitments to environmental responsibility can fall within the purview of Chief Financial Officers, due to the potential effects of these commitments on brand loyalty, growth opportunities, capital access, and lending terms. Mr. Gupta then went on to explain how carbon credits can be an effective component of a given company’s sustainability strategy with respect to meeting climate targets in line with the interests of customers, lenders, and investors. Additionally, Mr. Gupta provided a multi-point checklist of the top considerations with respect to assessing the overall quality of carbon credits, which can help to withstand scrutiny of a company’s environmental claims.

The full version of Mr. Gupta’s article on CFO.com can be accessed through the following link: https://www.cfo.com/news/why-carbon-credits-are-becoming-a-core-capital-strategy-for-cfos/740213/

CFO.com reaches over 130,500 industry decision makers1, including 41,000 subscribers to its newsletter, which is called The Balance. More information about CFO.com can be found on its “About” page: https://www.cfo.com/about/





Zefiro Chief Financial Officer Mohit Gupta commented, “I am grateful to CFO.com for offering a platform to share what I believe is an important message for chief financial officers everywhere, when it comes to better understanding the building blocks of a robust sustainability strategy. As the stakeholders of organizations worldwide account for their environmental liabilities, high-quality carbon credits can have tremendous utility for mitigating an organization’s carbon footprint. At Zefiro, this is something that we strive to achieve for carbon credit purchasers through transparent, auditable, and high-impact methane remediation projects, working with institutional-level counterparties, including Mercuria and EDF Trading , to ensure our team can help more communities remediate critical air, water, and land resources.”

Reporters/Media: For any questions or to arrange an interview, please contact Rich Myers of Profile Advisors (New York City) by email at media@zefiromethane.com or by telephone at +1 (347) 774-1125.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

