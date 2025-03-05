January - March 2020 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)
The “Adverse Reactions” section of the labeling was updated in January 2021 to include coronary spasm.
- Bydureon (exenatide)
- Bydureon BCise (exenatide)
- Byetta (exenatide)
Example: Bydureon labeling
Central Nervous System (CNS) stimulants and atomoxetine
- Amphetamine
- Amphetamine aspartate
- Amphetamine aspartate monohydrate
- Amphetamine sulfate
- Atomoxetine
- Atomoxetine hydrochloride
- Dexmethylphenidate
- Dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride
- Dextroamphetamine
- Dextroamphetamine resin complex
- Dextroamphetamine saccharate
- Dextroamphetamine sulfate
- Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate
- Methamphetamine
- Methamphetamine hydrochloride
- Methylphenidate
- Methylphenidate hydrochloride
The “Drug Interactions” section of methylphenidate and dexmethylphenidate labeling were updated in June 2021 and July 2021 to include information about monitoring for signs of extrapyramidal symptoms (EPS) with the combined use of risperidone.
Example: Concerta labeling
Eucrisa labeling
The “Warnings and Precautions”, “Adverse Reactions”, and “Use in Specific Populations” sections of the labeling were updated in June 2020 to include information about hypothyroidism.
Generic products containing hydroxychloroquine
The “Warnings and Precautions” section of the labeling was updated in May 2022 to include information about phospholipidosis.
Proton pump inhibitors
- Aciphex (rabeprazole sodium)
- Dexilant (dexlansoprazole)
- Esomeprazole strontium
- Nexium (esomeprazole magnesium)
- Prevacid (lansoprazole)
- Protonix (pantoprazole sodium)
- Vimovo (esomeprazole magnesium and naproxen)
- Yosprala (aspirin and omeprazole)
- Zegerid (omeprazole and sodium bicarbonate)
- Generic products containing proton pump inhibitors
- Prilosec (omeprazole sodium, omeprazole magnesium)*
The “Warnings and Precautions” and “Adverse Reactions” sections of the labeling were updated in March 2022 to include information about hyponatremia.
Example: Protonix labeling
*An administrative error resulted in the omission of Prilosec from the initial quarterly report.
The “Adverse Reactions”, “Drug Interactions”, and “Patient Counseling Information” sections of the labeling were updated in June 2021 to include information about interaction with alcohol.
The “Warnings and Precautions”, “Adverse Reactions”, “Patient Counseling Information”, and “Medication Guide” sections of the labeling were updated in June 2020 to include information about thrombocytopenia.
Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors
- Inlyta (axitinib)
- Avastin (bevacizumab)
- Cabometyx (cabozantinib)
- Caprelsa (vandetanib)
- Cometriq (cabozantinib)
- Cyramza (ramucirumab)
- Iclusig (ponatinib)
- Lenvima (lenvatinib)
- Mvasi (bevacizumab-awwb)
- Nexavar (sorafenib tosylate)
- Ofev (nintedanib)
- Stivarga (regorafenib)
- Sutent (sunitinib malate)
- Votrient (pazopanib)
- Zaltrap (ziv-aflibercept)
- Zirabev (bevacizumab-bvzr)
The “Adverse Reactions” section of the labeling was updated between June 2020 and April 2021 to include arterial (including aortic) aneurysms, dissections, and rupture.
Example: Inlyta labeling
FDA determined that no action is necessary at this time for Ofev based on available information. FDA is continuing to monitor the issue.
The “Warnings and Precautions” section of the labeling was updated in August 2021 to include information about skin necrosis.
The “Adverse Reactions” section of the labeling was updated in August 2020 to include hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).
