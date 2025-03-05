April - June 2020 | Potential Signals of Serious Risks/New Safety Information Identified by the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS)

Aimovig (erenumab-aooe) Wrong strength FDA decided that no action is necessary at this time based on available information.

Aimovig (erenumab-aooe) Product preparation error The carton labeling, “Dosage and Administration”, “Patient Counseling Information”, “Patient Information”, and “Instructions for Use” sections of the labeling were updated in February 2021 to include guidance on how to prepare the product. Aimovig labeling

Ajovy (fremanezumab-vfrm)

Aimovig (erenumab-aooe)

Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm)

Vyepti (eptinezumab-jjmr) Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) FDA determined that no action is necessary at this time based on the available information. FDA is continuing to monitor this issue.

Aubagio (teriflunomide)

Generic products containing teriflunomide Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) The “Warnings and Precautions”, “Adverse Reactions”, “Patient Counseling Information”, and “Medication Guide” sections of the labeling were updated in November 2020 to include information about drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS). Aubagio labeling

Darzalex (daratumumab)

Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) Listeriosis The “Adverse Reactions” section of the labeling was updated in March 2021 to include listeriosis. Example: Darzalex labeling

Erleada (apalutamide) Toxic epidermal necrolysis The “Adverse Reactions” section of the labeling was updated in September 2020 to include toxic epidermal necrolysis and Stevens-Johnson syndrome. Erleada labeling

Fibric acid derivatives Antara (fenofibrate)

Fenoglide (fenofibrate)

Fibricor (fenofibric acid)

Lipofen (fenofibrate)

Triglide (fenofibrate)

Tricor (fenofibrate)

Trilipix (fenofibric acid)

Generic products containing fibric acid derivatives Drug-induced liver injury The “Warnings and Precautions”, "Adverse Reactions", and "Patient Counseling Information” sections of the labeling were updated in June 2021 to include information about hepatotoxicity. Example: Tricor labeling

Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonists Adlyxin (lixisenatide)

Bydureon (exenatide)

Bydureon BCise (exenatide)

Byetta (exenatide)

Ozempic (semaglutide)

Rybelsus (semaglutide)

Saxenda (liraglutide)

Soliqua (insulin glargine and lixisenatide)

Tanzeum (albiglutide)

Trulicity (dulaglutide)

Victoza (liraglutide)

Xultophy (insulin degludec/liraglutide) Hypoglycemia The “Warnings and Precautions”, “Drug Interactions”, “Patient Counseling Information”, and “Medication Guide” sections of the labeling for Adlyxin, Bydureon, Bydureon BCise, Byetta, Ozempic, Rybelsus, Saxenda, Trulicity, and Victoza were updated between November 2020 and September 2021 to include information about hypoglycemia. Example: Trulicity labeling FDA has determined that the last approved labeling is adequate, and that no further regulatory action is needed at this time for Soliqua, and Xultophy based on the available information. Additional information is not provided for Tanzeum because the biologics license for this product was voluntarily revoked by FDA, at the license holder’s request, prior to the labeling updates referenced above.

Ibrance (palbociclib) Stevens-Johnson syndrome FDA determined that no action is necessary at this time based on available information. FDA is continuing to monitor this issue.

Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine) Skin vascular abnormalities (e.g., telangiectasia, spider nevus, spider angioma) FDA decided that no action is necessary at this time based on available information.

Kisqali (ribociclib)

Kisqali Femara co-pack (ribociclib, letrozole) Stevens-Johnson syndrome The “Warnings and Precautions”, “Dosage and Administration”, “Adverse Reactions”, and “Patient Counseling Information” sections of the labeling were updated in July 2020 to include information about severe cutaneous adverse reactions. Example: Kisqali labeling

Lipitor (atorvastatin) Drug interaction between atorvastatin and hepatitis C virus (HCV) NS5A/NS5B inhibitors The “Dosage and Administration” and “Warnings and Precautions” sections of the labeling were updated in November 2020 to communicate the risk of potential drug interaction and mitigation information. Lipitor labeling

Mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) inhibitors Afinitor (everolimus)

Afinitor Disperz (everolimus)

Torisel (temsirolimus)

Associated generic products containing everolimus or temsirolimus Radiation recall phenomenon The “Warnings and Precautions”, “Adverse Reactions”, and “Patient Counseling Information” sections of the Afinitor and Afinitor Disperz labeling were updated in April 2021 to include information about radiation recall. Example: Afinitor labeling FDA determined that no action is necessary at this time for Torisel and temsirolimus containing products based on the available information.

Nuzyra (omadacycline tosylate) Wrong dose FDA decided that no action is necessary at this time based on available information.

Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) Liver disorder The “Boxed Warning”, “Indications and Usage”, “Dosage and Administration”, “Contraindications”, “Warnings and Precautions”, “Use in Specific Populations”, “Patient Counseling Information”, and “Medication Guide” sections of the labeling were updated in May 2021 to state that Ocaliva should not be used in primary biliary cholangitis patients with decompensated cirrhosis or compensated cirrhosis with clinical evidence of portal hypertension. Ocaliva labeling An FDA Drug Safety Communication for Ocaliva was issued on May 26, 2021.

Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Hepatitis B reactivation The “Dosage and Administration”, “Warnings and Precautions”, “Adverse Reactions”, “Use in Specific Populations”, and “Medication Guide” sections of the labeling were updated in November 2020 to include recommendations that testing for quantitative serum immunoglobulins be performed prior to initiating, hepatitis B virus reactivation, pregnancy exposure registry information, and the risk for decreased immunoglobulins and serious infections. Ocrevus labeling

Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine sulfate)

Chloroquine phosphate

Generic products containing hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine Cardiotoxicity The “Warnings and Precautions”, “Adverse Reactions”, “Overdosage”, and “Patient Counseling Information” sections of the labeling were updated in May 2022 to include information about the risk of drug-induced phospholipidosis leading to cardiotoxicity. Example: Plaquenil labeling

Proton Pump Inhibitors Aciphex (rabeprazole sodium)

Dexilant (dexlansoprazole)

Esomeprazole strontium

Nexium (esomeprazole magnesium)

Prevacid (lansoprazole)

Prilosec (omeprazole)

Protonix (pantoprazole sodium)

Vimovo (esomeprazole magnesium and naproxen)

Yosprala (aspirin and omeprazole)

Zegerid (omeprazole and sodium bicarbonate)

Generic products containing proton pump inhibitors Hypocalcemia and parathyroid hormone disorders The “Warnings and Precautions” section of the labeling was updated in November 2022 to include the risk of hypocalcemia and hypokalemia. Example: Protonix labeling

Sublocade (buprenorphine) Injection site necrosis The “Dosage and Administration”, and “Warnings and Precautions” sections of the labeling were updated in March 2021 to include information about injection technique and risk of serious injection site reactions. Sublocade labeling

Tysabri (natalizumab) Neonatal thrombocytopenia The “Dosage and Administration”, “Warnings and Precautions”, and “Use in Specific Populations” sections of the labeling were updated in December 2021 to include information about neonatal thrombocytopenia. Tysabri labeling FDA modified the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) in December 2021 to align with labeling updates.

Vinca alkaloids Vincristine sulfate

Vinblastine sulfate

Vinorelbine tartrate Incorrect route of product administration The “Warnings” and “Dosage and Administration” sections of the labeling were updated to recommend preparation only in intravenous infusion bags. An FDA Drug Safety Communication on vinca alkaloids was updated on April 21, 2022.

Xiidra (lifitegrast) Hypersensitivity FDA decided that no action is necessary at this time based on available information.

Xtandi (enzalutamide) Severe cutaneous adverse reactions The “Adverse Reactions” section of the labeling was updated between October 2020 and May 2021 to include information about severe cutaneous adverse reactions. Xtandi labeling