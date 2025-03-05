Submit Release
COMPX DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Dallas, Texas, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American:  CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX’s regular quarterly dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share on its class A common stock, payable on March 25, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2025.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


