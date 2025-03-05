Submit Release
Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2024 Results

- Implemented Cost Savings Expected to Yield Approximately $8 Million Annually -
- Integrated Accretive Acquisition of a Beverage-grade Liquid CO2 Processor -
- Considering Asset Sales, a Merger or Other Strategic Transactions -

PEKIN, Ill., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Bryon McGregor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alto Ingredients said, “During the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, we implemented cost saving initiatives, including cold idling our Magic Valley plant, and lowering total company headcount by 16%. We expect these staffing reductions to save approximately $8 million annually beginning in the second quarter of 2025. While ensuring high customer service, we rightsized the company to our smaller organizational footprint to position for long-term sustainable growth.

“On January 1st, we acquired a beverage-grade liquid carbon dioxide processor adjacent to our Columbia site. Bolstering economics and increasing asset valuation, this immediately accretive transaction has a compelling payback of less than two years as well as opportunities for cost synergies and expanded production. At our Pekin Campus, we continue to diligently pursue opportunities to optimize carbon, which has been historically underutilized and undervalued. Lastly, with the assistance of our financial and legal advisors, we are considering a broad range of options, including asset sales, a merger or other strategic transactions to better align the long-term value potential of the company.”

Chief Financial Officer Rob Olander added, “Our restructuring has improved Alto’s financial position going forward. In doing so, during the fourth quarter of 2024, we recognized over $30 million in asset impairments and prior acquisition-related expenses, which reset our base. Combining our reduced expense run rate with our improved performance at the Pekin wet mill, our synergistic acquisition of premium liquid CO2 processing and our entry into the European market, we are optimistic about 2025.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to 2023

  • Net sales were $236.3 million, compared to $273.6 million.
  • Cost of goods sold was $237.7 million, compared to $276.2 million.
  • Gross loss was $1.4 million, including $3.5 million in realized losses on derivatives, compared to a gross loss of $2.5 million, including $2.3 million in realized losses on derivatives.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.4 million, compared to $7.8 million.
  • Expenses related to the Eagle Alcohol acquisition were $5.7 million, compared to $0.7 million.
  • Asset impairments were $24.8 million comprised of $21.4 million related to Magic Valley and $3.4 million related to Eagle Alcohol, compared to $6.0 million related to Eagle Alcohol.
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $42.0 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to $19.3 million, or $0.26 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $7.7 million, including $3.5 million in realized losses on derivatives, compared to positive $3.5 million, including $2.3 million in realized losses on derivatives.

Cash and cash equivalents were $35.5 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $30.0 million at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the company’s borrowing availability was $88.1 million including $23.1 million under the company’s operating line of credit and $65.0 million under its term loan facility, subject to certain conditions.

Financial Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to 2023

  • Net sales were $965.3 million, compared to $1,222.9 million.
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $60.3 million, including $32.5 million in expenses related to asset impairments and the company’s Eagle Alcohol acquisition, or $0.82 per share. This compares to $29.3 million, including $6.5 million in net expenses related to asset impairments, the company’s Eagle Alcohol acquisition and a USDA cash grant, or $0.40 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was negative $8.5 million, including $2.5 million in realized losses on derivatives and $5.4 million in costs related to the biennial outage in the second quarter, compared to positive $20.8 million, including $1.6 million in realized gains on derivatives.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

The webcast for the conference call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients’ website at www.altoingredients.com. Alternatively, to receive a number and unique PIN by email, register here. To dial directly up to twenty minutes prior to the scheduled call time, please dial (833) 630-0017 domestically and (412) 317-1806 internationally. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Alto Ingredients website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay will be available at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. To access the replay, please dial (877) 344-7529. International callers should dial 00-1 412-317-0088. The pass code will be 5306551.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, asset impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, acquisition-related expense and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuels and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ projected outlook and future performance, including the timing and effects of its cost savings initiatives and its acquisition of a liquid carbon dioxide processor adjacent to its Columbia plant; Alto Ingredients’ capital projects, including its carbon capture and storage (CCS) project and opportunities to optimize carbon; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. These factors include, among others adverse economic and market conditions, including for renewable fuels, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints; and the cost, ability to fund, timing and effects of, including the financial and other results deriving from, Alto Ingredients’ repair and maintenance programs, plant improvements and other capital projects, including CCS, and other business initiatives and strategies. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections and large-scale capital projects, including CCS; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the alcohol production, marketing and distribution industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies, including with respect to the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax and other benefits Alto Ingredients expects to derive from CCS; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2024.

Company IR and Media Contact:
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:
Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 415-433-3777
altoinvestor@allianceadvisors.com



ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
     
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Years Ended
December 31,
   2024     2023     2024     2023 
         
Net sales $ 236,347     $ 273,625     $ 965,258     $ 1,222,940  
Cost of goods sold   237,738       276,150       955,536       1,207,287  
Gross profit (loss)   (1,391 )     (2,525 )     9,722       15,653  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   (7,358 )     (7,823 )     (29,736 )     (29,864 )
Acquisition-related expenses   (5,676 )     (700 )     (7,701 )     (2,800 )
Gain (loss) on sale of assets         (153 )     830       (293 )
Asset impairments   (24,790 )     (5,970 )     (24,790 )     (6,544 )
Loss from operations   (39,215 )     (17,171 )     (51,675 )     (23,848 )
Interest expense, net   (2,474 )     (2,126 )     (7,644 )     (7,425 )
Income from cash grant                     2,812  
Other income, net   150       449       508       553  
Loss before provision for income taxes   (41,539 )     (18,848 )     (58,811 )     (27,908 )
Provision for income taxes   173       97       173       97  
Net loss $ (41,712 )   $ (18,945 )   $ (58,984 )   $ (28,005 )
Preferred stock dividends $ (319 )   $ (319 )   $ (1,269 )   $ (1,265 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (42,031 )   $ (19,264 )   $ (60,253 )   $ (29,270 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.57 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (0.82 )   $ (0.40 )
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   73,835       72,969       73,482       73,339  
                               


ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
 

ASSETS 		December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Current Assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,469   $ 30,014
Restricted cash   742     15,466
Accounts receivable, net   58,217     58,729
Inventories   49,914     52,611
Derivative instruments   3,313     2,412
Other current assets   5,463     9,538
Total current assets   153,118     168,770
Property and equipment, net   214,742     248,748
Other Assets:      
Right of use operating lease assets, net   20,553     22,597
Intangible assets, net   4,509     8,498
Other assets   8,516     5,628
Total other assets   33,578     36,723
Total Assets $ 401,438   $ 454,241


ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 		December 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023
Current Liabilities:    
Accounts payable $ 20,369     $ 20,752  
Accrued liabilities   24,214       20,205  
Current portion – operating leases   4,851       4,333  
Derivative instruments   1,177       13,849  
Other current liabilities   7,193       6,149  
Total current liabilities   57,804       65,288  
               
Long-term debt, net   92,904       82,097  
Operating leases, net of current portion   16,913       19,029  
Other liabilities   8,754       8,270  
Total Liabilities   176,375       174,684  
               
Stockholders’ Equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;
    Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of
    December 31, 2024 and 2023
    Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of
    December 31, 2024 and 2023		   1       1  
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized;
    76,565 and 75,703 shares issued and outstanding as of
    December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively		   77       76  
Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized;
    1 share issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023		          
Additional paid-in capital   1,044,176       1,040,912  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   4,975       2,481  
Accumulated deficit   (824,166 )     (763,913 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity   225,063       279,557  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 401,438     $ 454,241  


Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Years Ended
December 31,
(in thousands) (unaudited) 2024   2023   2024   2023
Net loss $ (41,712 )   $ (18,945 )   $ (58,984 )   $ (28,005 )
Adjustments:        
Interest expense   2,474       2,126       7,644       7,425  
Interest income   (112 )     (265 )     (689 )     (854 )
Unrealized derivative (gains) losses   (5,495 )     8,162       (13,574 )     9,679  
Acquisition-related expense   5,676       700       7,701       2,800  
Provision for income taxes   173       97       173       97  
Asset impairments   24,790       5,970       24,790       6,544  
Depreciation and amortization expense   6,548       5,698       24,408       23,080  
Total adjustments   34,054       22,488       50,453       48,771  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,658 )   $ 3,543     $ (8,531 )   $ 20,766  


Segment Financials (unaudited, in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Years Ended
December 31,
   2024     2023     2024     2023 
Net Sales                              


Pekin Campus, recorded as gross:		                              
Alcohol sales $ 100,216     $ 113,588     $ 415,710     $ 502,217  
Essential ingredient sales   42,011       48,483       169,308       217,702  
Intersegment sales   316       307       1,243       1,427  
Total Pekin Campus sales   142,543       162,378       586,261       721,346  


Marketing and distribution:		                              
Alcohol sales, gross $ 37,230     $ 46,844     $ 216,295     $ 262,587  
Alcohol sales, net   60       73       229       365  
Intersegment sales   2,831       2,920       10,833       11,654  
Total marketing and distribution sales   40,121       49,837       227,357       274,606  
                               
Western production, recorded as gross:                              
Alcohol sales $ 41,306     $ 44,496     $ 115,389     $ 166,971  
Essential ingredient sales   12,769       16,650       36,953       57,264  
Intersegment sales         35       (122 )     134  
Total Western production sales   54,075       61,181       152,220       224,369  
         
Corporate and other   2,755       3,491       11,374       15,834  
Intersegment eliminations   (3,147 )     (3,262 )     (11,954 )     (13,215 )
Net sales as reported $ 236,347     $ 273,625     $ 965,258     $ 1,222,940  

Cost of goods sold:		                              
Pekin Campus (1) (2) $ 139,899     $ 163,497     563,033      $ 710,089  
Marketing and distribution   36,348       46,311       213,023       259,234  
Western production (1)   59,449       65,042       172,209       230,444  
Corporate and other   3,592       2,802       12,285       12,122  
Intersegment eliminations   (1,550 )     (1,502 )     (5,014 )     (4,602 )
Cost of goods sold as reported $ 237,738     $ 276,150     $ 955,536     1,207,287  

Gross profit (loss):		                              
Pekin Campus $ 2,644     $ (1,119 )   23,228     $ 11,257  
Marketing and distribution   3,773       3,526       14,334        15,372  
Western production   (5,374 )     (3,861 )     (19,989  )     (6,075 )
Corporate and other   (837 )     689       (911      3,712  
Intersegment eliminations   (1,597 )     (1,760 )     (6,940      (8,613 )
Gross profit (loss) as reported $ (1,391 )   $ (2,525 )   9,722      $ 15,653  

(1) – includes depreciation and amortization expense
(2) - includes unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Years Ended
December 31,
   2024     2023     2024     2023
Alcohol Sales (gallons in millions)          
Pekin Campus renewable fuel gallons sold   32.1     31.8     125.7     136.2
Western production renewable fuel gallons sold   22.3     20.4     60.5     67.0
Third party renewable fuel gallons sold   19.0     20.2     108.3     102.6
Total renewable fuel gallons sold   73.4     72.4     294.5     305.8
Specialty alcohol gallons sold   21.7     20.1     91.5     76.7
Total gallons sold   95.1     92.5     386.0     382.5
           
Sales Price per Gallon          
Pekin Campus $ 1.89   $ 2.23   $ 1.95   $ 2.40
Western production $ 1.86   $ 2.18   $ 1.91   $ 2.49
Marketing and distribution $ 1.96   $ 2.32   $ 2.00   $ 2.56
Total $ 1.88   $ 2.24   $ 1.95   $ 2.47
           
Alcohol Production (gallons in millions)          
Pekin Campus   55.4     51.6     212.4     209.7
Western production   21.2     20.8     58.7     68.1
Total   76.6     72.4     271.1     277.8
           
Corn Cost per Bushel          
Pekin Campus $ 4.17   $ 5.10   $ 4.45   $ 6.32
Western production $ 5.79   $ 6.44   $ 5.73   $ 7.45
Total $ 4.63   $ 5.46   $ 4.72   $ 6.58
           
Average Market Metrics          
PLATTS Ethanol price per gallon $ 1.60   $ 1.96   $ 1.69   $ 2.22
CME Corn cost per bushel $ 4.26   $ 4.76   $ 4.24   $ 5.64
Board corn crush per gallons (1) $ 0.08   $ 0.26   $ 0.18   $ 0.21
           
Essential Ingredients Sold (thousand tons)          
Pekin Campus:          
Distillers grains   85.3     80.2     336.4     332.7
CO2   52.7     43.4     188.6     182.4
Corn wet feed   41.4     25.0     121.8     95.0
Corn dry feed   22.0     23.3     87.2     90.6
Corn oil and germ   21.0     18.2     75.1     73.8
Syrup and other   10.0     12.7     38.6     41.2
Corn meal   9.3     9.0     35.4     36.8
Yeast   5.4     6.2     23.2     25.9
Total Pekin Campus essential ingredients sold   247.1     218.0     906.3     878.4
           
         
Western production:          
Distillers grains   144.3     152.0     394.5     459.7
CO2   14.6     13.8     57.7     55.5
Syrup and other   17.2     47.5     54.8     119.1
Corn oil   3.1     2.8     7.6     8.0
Total Western production essential ingredients sold   179.2     216.1     514.6     642.3
           
Total Essential Ingredients Sold   426.3     434.1     1,420.9     1,520.7
           
           
Essential ingredients return % (2)          
Pekin Campus return   49.5%     51.9%     49.7%     45.7%
Western production return   30.3%     36.3%     32.0%     33.4%
Consolidated total return   43.1%     46.8%     45.2%     42.4%
           

________________
(1) Assumes corn conversion of 2.80 gallons of alcohol per bushel of corn.
(2) Essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed.


