Fate Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Business Updates

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapies to patients, today reported business highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“We begin 2025 with resolve and focus to advance our lead clinical programs in autoimmunity and oncology,” said Bob Valamehr, Ph.D. MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fate Therapeutics. “The team continues to make great progress in our pursuit of achieving therapeutic differentiation for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, and we look forward to providing clinical and regulatory updates as we advance our FT819 off-the-shelf CAR T-cell product candidate in SLE. We remain focused on driving patient enrollment and engaging with the FDA to further discuss novel development pathways for CAR T-cell therapy in autoimmune disease, including the use of fludarabine-free conditioning as well as add-on to maintenance therapy without conditioning. We also plan to explore FT819 clinical trial expansion in additional autoimmune diseases. In addition, our FT825 off-the-shelf CAR T-cell program for advanced solid tumors is advancing into higher-dose cohorts as monotherapy and in combination with monoclonal antibody therapy under our collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical. We look forward to sharing clinical data from these two high-priority programs throughout the year.”

FT819 iPSC-derived 1XX CAR T-cell Program

Phase 1 Dose Expansion Initiated for SLE using Flu-free Conditioning Regimen. Based on clinical data from the first three patients treated with FT819 in its ongoing multi-center, Phase 1 clinical trial for moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) (NCT06308978), the Company has initiated dose expansion in up to 10 patients at 360 million cells. The dose expansion stage is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a fludarabine (flu)-free conditioning regimen, consisting of either bendamustine alone or cyclophosphamide alone, followed by a single dose of FT819. The Company is also assessing the safety, pharmacokinetics, and anti-B cell activity of FT819 at 900 million cells in dose escalation. FT819 is the Company’s off-the-shelf CD8αβ+ T-cell product candidate that incorporates a CD19-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) with a novel 1XX costimulatory domain into the T-cell receptor alpha constant (TRAC) locus.

FT825 / ONO-8250 iPSC-derived CAR T-cell Program

First Patient Treated with FT825 / ONO-8250 in Combination with Monoclonal Antibody Therapy. Under its collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Ono), the Company is conducting a multi-center, Phase 1 study to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, and activity of FT825 / ONO-8250, a multiplexed-engineered CAR T-cell product candidate targeting human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), in patients with advanced solid tumors (NCT06241456). Enrollment is currently ongoing at the third dose level of 900 million cells as monotherapy and at the second dose level of 300 million cells in combination with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-targeted monoclonal antibody therapy.

FT522 iPSC-derived CAR NK Cell Program

Initial Translational Data of FT522 without Conditioning Chemotherapy Presented at ACR Convergence. FT522 is the Company’s off-the-shelf, CD19-targeted CAR NK cell product candidate and first product candidate to incorporate Alloimmune Defense Receptor (ADR) technology, which is designed to reduce or eliminate the need for administration of conditioning chemotherapy to patients receiving cell therapies. In November 2024, the Company presented initial translational data from its ongoing multi-center, Phase 1 clinical trial of FT522 in patients with relapsed / refractory B-cell lymphoma (BCL) (NCT05950334). The presentation illustrated that live FT522 cells with anti-B cell activity were detected in the patients’ peripheral blood through Day 15, demonstrating the potential of FT522 to persist and function in the presence of an unmatched, fully-intact immune system. The Company intends to assess any further clinical development of FT522 in relapsed / refractory BCL upon completion of dose escalation at the second dose level of 900 million cells.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash & Investment Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of December 31, 2024 were $306.7 million.

About Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC Product Platform

Human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) possess the unique dual properties of unlimited self-renewal and differentiation potential into all cell types of the body. The Company’s proprietary iPSC product platform combines multiplexed-engineering of human iPSCs with single-cell selection to create clonal master iPSC lines. Analogous to master cell lines used to mass produce biopharmaceutical drug products such as monoclonal antibodies, the Company utilizes its clonal master iPSC lines as a starting cell source to manufacture engineered cell products which are well-defined and uniform in composition, can be stored in inventory for off-the-shelf availability, can be administered in combination with other therapies, and can potentially reach a broad patient population. As a result, the Company’s platform is uniquely designed to overcome numerous limitations associated with patient- and donor-sourced cell therapies. Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC product platform is supported by an intellectual property portfolio of over 500 issued patents and 500 pending patent applications.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered master iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s pipeline includes iPSC-derived T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, anticipated operating expenses and cash runway, and sufficiency of its cash and cash equivalents to fund its operations, as well as statements regarding the advancement of and plans related to the Company's product candidates, clinical studies and preclinical research and development programs, the Company’s progress, plans and timelines for the clinical investigation of its product candidates, including the Company’s plans to complete IND-enabling studies and to submit IND applications for its product candidates, the initiation and continuation of enrollment in the Company’s clinical trials, the initiation of additional clinical trials, including in new indications, and additional dose cohorts in ongoing clinical trials of the Company’s product candidates, the availability of data from the Company’s clinical trials and the Company’s plans to provide updates on its clinical trials, the therapeutic and market potential of the Company’s research and development programs and product candidates, the Company’s clinical and product development strategy, and the Company’s expectations regarding progress and timelines, and the objectives, plans and goals of its collaboration with Ono. These and any other forward-looking statements in this release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company’s research and development programs and product candidates, including those product candidates in clinical investigation, may not demonstrate the requisite safety, efficacy, or other attributes to warrant further development or to achieve regulatory approval, the risk that results observed in prior studies of the Company’s product candidates, including preclinical studies and clinical trials, will not be observed in ongoing or future studies involving these product candidates, the risk of a delay or difficulties in the manufacturing of the Company’s product candidates or in the initiation and conduct of, or enrollment of patients in, any clinical trials, the risk that the Company may cease or delay preclinical or clinical development of any of its product candidates for a variety of reasons (including requirements that may be imposed by regulatory authorities on the initiation or conduct of clinical trials, changes in the therapeutic, regulatory, or competitive landscape for which the Company’s product candidates are being developed, the amount and type of data to be generated or otherwise to support regulatory approval, difficulties or delays in patient enrollment and continuation in the Company’s ongoing and planned clinical trials, difficulties in manufacturing or supplying the Company’s product candidates for clinical testing, failure to demonstrate that a product candidate has the requisite safety, efficacy, or other attributes to warrant further development, and any adverse events or other negative results that may be observed during preclinical or clinical development), the risk that its product candidates may not produce therapeutic benefits or may cause other unanticipated adverse effects, the risk that the Company may not comply with its obligations under and otherwise maintain its collaboration agreement with Ono, the risk that research funding and milestone payments received by the Company under its collaboration or from CIRM may be less than expected, and the risk that the Company may incur operating expenses in amounts greater than anticipated. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company’s most recently filed periodic report, and from time to time in the Company’s press releases and other investor communications. Fate Therapeutics is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Collaboration revenue $ 1,860 $ 1,676 $ 13,631 $ 63,533 Operating expenses: Research and development 33,609 31,816 135,001 172,596 General and administrative 15,262 17,935 74,169 81,448 Impairment loss 14,737 — 14,737 — Total operating expenses 63,608 49,751 223,907 254,044 Loss from operations (61,748 ) (48,075 ) (210,276 ) (190,511 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 3,874 4,414 17,288 17,186 Change in fair value of stock price appreciation milestones 670 (645 ) 819 2,515 Other income 5,051 184 5,907 9,882 Total other income (expense), net 9,595 3,953 24,014 29,583 Net loss $ (52,153 ) $ (44,122 ) $ (186,262 ) $ (160,928 ) Other comprehensive gain (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net (567 ) 514 253 1,869 Comprehensive loss $ (52,720 ) $ (43,608 ) $ (186,009 ) $ (159,059 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (1.64 ) $ (1.64 ) Weighted–average common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 117,794,424 98,613,726 113,685,177 98,411,162





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,056 $ 41,870 Accounts receivable 3,539 1,826 Short-term investments 243,012 273,305 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,302 14,539 Total current assets 291,909 331,540 Long-term investments 27,657 980 Operating lease right-of-use asset 46,508 61,675 Other long-term assets 74,620 112,022 Total assets $ 440,694 $ 506,217 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 30,713 $ 32,233 Deferred revenue 393 685 Operating lease liability, current portion 7,416 6,176 Total current liabilities 38,522 39,094 CIRM award liability 5,070 — Operating lease liability, net of current portion 77,849 97,360 Stock price appreciation milestones 527 1,346 Stockholders’ equity 318,726 368,417 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 440,694 $ 506,217

Contact:

Christina Tartaglia

Precision AQ

212.362.1200

christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com

