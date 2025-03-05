Theriva™ Biologics to Participate in the Q1 Investor Summit Virtual

Submit Release
ROCKVILLE, Md., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva™ Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that Steve Shallcross, Chief Executive Officer, and Manel Cascallo, PhD., General Director will present at the Q1 Investor Summit Virtual. Theriva’s management team will participate in 1x1 meetings.

Q1 Investor Summit Virtual
Format: Presentation
Presenter: Steve Shallcross, CEO and Manel Cascallo, PhD., General Director
Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, March 11, 2025, 12:30 PM ET
Webcast: Click Here

About Theriva™ Biologics, Inc.

Theriva™ Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), is a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company is advancing a new oncolytic adenovirus platform designed for intravenous (IV), intravitreal and antitumoral delivery to trigger tumor cell death, improve access of co-administered cancer therapies to the tumor, and promote a robust and sustained anti-tumor response by the patient’s immune system. The Company’s lead candidates are: (1) VCN-01, an oncolytic adenovirus designed to replicate selectively and aggressively within tumor cells, and to degrade the tumor stroma barrier that serves as a significant physical and immunosuppressive barrier to cancer treatment; (2) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used IV beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent microbiome damage, thereby limiting overgrowth of pathogenic organisms such as VRE (vancomycin resistant Enterococci) and reducing the incidence and severity of acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients; and (3) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Theriva Biologics’ website at www.therivabio.com.  

For further information, please contact: 
Investor Relations: 
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC 
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com 


