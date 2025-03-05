Submit Release
Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 12, 2025

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT) today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, after the market close. Following the release of its financial results, Assertio’s management will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, conference call information, and other materials, please visit Assertio’s investor relations website at http://investor.assertiotx.com/overview/default.aspx. Please connect at least 10 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. For those wishing to join by telephone only, please dial +1-646-307-1963. The call ID is 3278948.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call on Assertio’s investor website.

About Assertio
Assertio is a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities offering differentiated products designed to address patients’ needs. Our focus is on supporting patients through marketing such products for oncology, neurology, and pain management. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com.

Investor Contact
Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
+1-214-597-8200
mkreps@darrowir.com


