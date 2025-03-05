Rigetti Computing Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

BERKELEY, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $2.3 million

Operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $19.5 million

Operating loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $18.5 million

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $153.0 million, including $135.1 million of non-cash charges for the fair value change in the earn-out and derivative warrant liabilities

For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenues were $10.8 million, operating expenses were $74.2 million, operating loss was $68.5 million and net loss was $201.0 million, including $133.9 million of non-cash charges for the fair value change in the earn-out and derivative warrant liabilities

As of December 31, 2024 cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities totaled $217.2 million

Received net proceeds of $153.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 from the sale of 88.1 million shares of common stock through a registered direct offering and completion of our at-the-market equity offering

Prepaid in full all remaining amounts owed under our loan agreement with Trinity Capital, Inc.

Business & Strategic Collaboration Updates

New strategic collaboration with Quanta Computer

Rigetti has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Quanta Computer, Inc. (“Quanta”), a Taiwan-based Global Fortune 500 company and the global leader of computer server manufacturing, with the goal of accelerating the development and commercialization of superconducting quantum computing. The companies have committed to investing more than $100 million each over the next five years pursuant to the collaboration agreement, with both sides focusing on their complementary strengths to develop superconducting quantum computing technologies. In addition, pursuant to a securities purchase agreement, Quanta will invest $35 million to purchase shares of Rigetti common stock, subject to regulatory clearance. The agreements were signed on February 27, 2025.

“Quanta’s collaboration with Rigetti is designed to strengthen our position in this flourishing market. Our companies’ complementary strengths -- Rigetti as a pioneer in superconducting quantum technology, with open, modular architecture enabling integration of innovative solutions across the stack, and Quanta as the world’s leading notebook/server manufacturer with $43 billion in annual sales -- will support us in our goal to be at the forefront of the quantum computing industry,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO.

Montana State University purchases a Novera QPU

Rigetti sold a Novera QPU to Montana State University (MSU) in December 2024, which was the Company’s first QPU sale to an academic institution. The Novera will be located at MSU’s QCORE to educate and train scientists and engineers on quantum computing technologies, in addition to being used to create a testbed for quantum computing R&D. MSU’s QCORE is a new center of excellence for quantum enabling technologies established to accelerate workforce development and the regional quantum innovation ecosystem.

Technology Milestones

84-qubit Ankaa-3 system launches with record high fidelity

Rigetti launched its 84-qubit Ankaa™-3 system in December 2024. Ankaa-3 features an extensive hardware redesign that enables superior performance. Rigetti achieved major two-qubit gate fidelity milestones with Ankaa-3: successfully halving error rates in 2024 to achieve a 99.0% median iSWAP gate fidelity and demonstrating 99.5% median fidelity with fSim gates. Rigetti’s newest flagship quantum computer continues to feature Rigetti’s scalable, industry-leading chip architecture with 3D signal delivery while incorporating major enhancements to key technologies.

Ankaa-3 is available to Rigetti’s partners via the Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform (QCS®) and to the general public via Microsoft Azure and Amazon Braket.

“We believe that superconducting qubits are the winning modality for quantum computers given their fast gate speeds and scalability. We’ve developed critical IP to scale our systems and remain confident in our plans to scale to 100+ qubits by the end of the year with a targeted 2x reduction in error rates from the error rates we achieved at the end of 2024. We believe our leadership in superconducting quantum computing continues to be reinforced as we push the boundaries of our system performance, as evidenced by the success of Ankaa-3,” says Dr. Kulkarni.

Successful AI-powered calibration of a Rigetti QPU

AI-powered tools from Quantum Elements and Qruise remotely automated the calibration of a Rigetti QPU integrated with Quantum Machines’ control system. This work was part of the “AI for Quantum Calibration Challenge” (the “Challenge”) hosted at the Israeli Quantum Computing Center. The two companies participating in the Challenge, Quantum Elements and Qruise, automated the calibration of a 9-qubit Rigetti Novera™ QPU integrated with Quantum Machines’ advanced OPX1000 control system and NVIDIA DGX Quantum, a unified system for quantum-classical computing that NVIDIA built with Quantum Machines. This achievement showcases the potential of AI in quantum computer calibration and also highlights the growing collaboration within the quantum computing ecosystem.

Quantum Elements, Cruise, and Quantum Machines are members of Rigetti's Novera QPU Partner Program -- an ecosystem of quantum computing hardware, software, and service providers who build and offer integral components of a functional quantum computing system.

“We believe that another advantage we leverage is our modular approach to developing our technology. By enabling our partners to integrate their technology with ours, we can explore and advance creative and flexible ways to improve quantum computing capabilities,” says Dr. Kulkarni.

Research demonstrating optical reading technique published in Nature Physics

Joint research with QphoX and Qblox demonstrating the ability to readout superconducting qubits with an optical transducer was recently published in Nature Physics. This approach to qubit signal processing could have benefits in building scalable quantum computers as it could be a more compact, modular approach for measuring qubit performance in quantum computing systems that rely on microwave amplification. Current qubit readout techniques used by superconducting quantum computer systems in cryogenic environments can be resource intensive from a thermal and power usage perspective. A potential solution to this problem may be to replace coaxial cables and other cryogenic components with optical fibers, which have a considerably smaller footprint and negligible thermal conductivity. To demonstrate the potential of this technology, QphoX, Rigetti and Qblox connected a transducer to a superconducting qubit, with the goal of measuring its state using light transmitted through an optical fiber. It was discovered that the transducer is capable of converting the signal that reads out the qubit and the qubit can also be sufficiently protected from decoherence introduced by thermal noise or stray optical photons from the transducer during operation.

RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except number of shares and par value) December 31, December 31, 2024

2023

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,674 $ 21,392 Available-for-sale investments - short-term 124,420 78,537 Accounts receivable 2,427 5,029 Prepaid expenses 3,156 1,938 Other current assets 9,081 771 Total current assets 206,758 107,667 Available-for-sale investments - long-term 25,068 — Property and equipment, net 44,643 44,483 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,993 7,634 Other assets 325 129 Total assets $ 284,787 $ 159,913 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,590 $ 5,772 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,005 8,563 Current portion of deferred revenue 113 343 Current portion of debt — 12,164 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,159 2,210 Total current liabilities 11,867 29,052 Debt, less current portion — 9,894 Deferred revenue, less current portion 698 — Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 6,641 6,297 Derivative warrant liabilities 93,095 2,927 Earn-out liabilities 45,897 2,155 Total liabilities 158,198 50,325 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 283,546,871 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 147,066,336 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 29 14 Additional paid-in capital 681,202 463,089 Accumulated other comprehensive income 105 244 Accumulated deficit (554,747 ) (353,759 ) Total stockholders’ equity 126,589 109,588 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 284,787 $ 159,913





RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 2,274 $ 3,376 $ 10,790 $ 12,008 Cost of revenue 1,271 860 5,093 2,800 Total gross profit 1,003 2,516 5,697 9,208 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,657 12,787 49,750 52,768 Selling, general and administrative 5,840 6,936 24,457 27,744 Restructuring — — — 991 Total operating expenses 19,497 19,723 74,207 81,503 Loss from operations (18,494 ) (17,207 ) (68,510 ) (72,295 ) Other income (expense), net Interest expense (446 ) (1,268 ) (3,255 ) (5,779 ) Interest income 1,546 1,330 5,113 5,076 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (90,885 ) 3,160 (90,168 ) (1,160 ) Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities (44,256 ) 1,413 (43,742 ) (949 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (426 ) — (426 ) — Total other expense, net (134,467 ) 4,635 (132,478 ) (2,812 ) Net loss before provision for income taxes (152,961 ) (12,572 ) (200,988 ) (75,107 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net loss $ (152,961 ) $ (12,572 ) $ (200,988 ) $ (75,107 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.68 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (0.57 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted 226,364 140,537 184,666 131,977





RIGETTI COMPUTING INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (200,988 ) $ (75,107 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,906 7,426 Stock-based compensation 13,069 12,409 Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities 43,742 949 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 90,168 1,160 Change in fair value of forward contract — 2,229 Impairment of deferred offering costs — 836 Accretion of available-for-sale securities (3,622 ) (3,121 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 426 — Amortization of debt issuance costs, commitment fees and accretion of final payment fees 844 1,453 Non-cash lease expense 1,909 1,682 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,602 1,206 Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (2,434 ) (259 ) Deferred revenue 468 (618 ) Accounts payable (1,036 ) 895 Accrued expenses and operating lease liabilities (2,681 ) (1,719 ) Net cash used in operating activities (50,627 ) (50,579 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (11,098 ) (9,059 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (224,764 ) (109,252 ) Maturities of available-for-sale securities 157,500 119,084 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (78,362 ) 773 Cash flows from financing activities: Principal repayments and prepayment and final payment fees of notes payable (23,328 ) (8,333 ) Net payments of tax withholdings on sell-to-cover equity award transactions (6,272 ) — Proceeds from sale of common stock through Common Stock Purchase Agreement 12,838 20,544 Proceeds from sale of common stock through At-The-Market (ATM) Offering 97,500 — Proceeds from sale of common stock through registered direct offering 96,000 — Payments of offering costs (1,833 ) (107 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options and warrants 554 1,126 Net cash provided by financing activities 175,459 13,230 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (188 ) 80 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 46,282 (36,496 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 21,392 57,888 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 67,674 $ 21,392 Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 2,350 $ 4,340 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Capitalization of deferred costs to equity upon share issuance — 13 Purchases of property and equipment recorded in accounts payable 466 3,612 Purchases of property and equipment recorded in accrued expenses 150 1,019 Non-cash addition to operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liability 2,268 — Unrealized gain on short term investments 66 325

