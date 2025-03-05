Vincent J. Tomeo’s My Cemetery Friends Receives Moving Review from Hollywood Book Reviews

"My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York"

Lisa Brown-Gilbert’s Review Celebrates a Poignant Tribute to Fallen Soldiers and Reflections on Life

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vincent J. Tomeo’s My Cemetery Friends: A Garden of Encounters at Mount Saint Mary in Queens, New York has garnered acclaim in a heartfelt review by Lisa Brown-Gilbert from Hollywood Book Reviews . Tomeo’s latest work offers a profound commemoration of ten soldiers from Corona, Queens, who perished in the Vietnam War, as well as a broader tribute to those interred at Mount Saint Mary.In her review, Brown-Gilbert praises Tomeo for creating a deeply emotional and moving collection of free verse poetry that serves as both a tribute and a source of inspiration. The book is described as emanating from Tomeo’s heart, capturing the essence of his encounters at the cemetery where his mother is buried. Through poignant poetry and reflective accounts, Tomeo honors the lives of the fallen soldiers and all those resting at Mount Saint Mary.The review highlights Tomeo’s unique approach to exploring themes of life, loss, and remembrance through his encounters in the cemetery. A particularly notable aspect of the book is the affecting relationship between Tomeo and Father Zanon, which adds depth to the narrative. Brown-Gilbert commends Tomeo’s ability to find solace and inspiration in a place often overlooked, transforming it into a space of profound reflection and creative expression.The review also emphasizes Tomeo’s achievements, including his award-winning poem "I Visited The Grave of Marine Michael D. Glover." Brown-Gilbert is particularly moved by Tomeo’s personal poems dedicated to his mother, which resonate deeply with anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one.Overall, My Cemetery Friends is celebrated as a profound and insightful work that provides a unique perspective on life and death. The book’s atmosphere is further enhanced by the inclusion of evocative photographs and a detailed map of the cemetery. Lisa Brown-Gilbert highly recommends it to readers who value heartfelt and skillfully crafted free verse poetry. She emphasizes that Tomeo’s book serves as a poignant reminder that cemeteries are not merely resting places but are rich with stories waiting to be discovered. Discover more in the full review here.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

