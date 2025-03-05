Rosendin Recognizes Construction Competition Student Winners

Texas A&M Wins Rosendin's Electrical Problem at ASC Competition (Courtesy ASC)

The nation’s top university students compete to tackle projects in dense cities

SPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosendin , the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contracting company, recognizes Texas A&M University for winning the 2025 Associated Schools of Construction (ASC) Regions 6 & 7 Student Competition’s Electrical Problem. The highly competitive event was held during ASC’s Construction Management Conference held Feb. 5-8 at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada . As the electrical sponsor, Rosendin developed a real-world scenario that challenged 14 student teams to plan the design, build, and budget an electrical installation.Texas A&M University’s student team secured first place by demonstrating a deep understanding of the necessary resources and time required to tackle an urban construction project. Ferris State University, from Michigan, secured second place, and San Diego State University took third place. The ASC’s annual competition attracts the nation’s top construction and engineering students and connects them with growing companies that are hiring the next generation of leaders."Rosendin supports this annual competition because it bridges the gap between classroom learning and real-world application, giving the next generation of construction leaders valuable experience," said Brandon Stephens, Rosendin Vice President and ASC Electrical Problem Judge. "This hands-on experience not only prepares students for the workforce but helps judges by injecting fresh perspectives on problem-solving."Rosendin’s electrical problem asked student teams to demonstrate a working understanding of job costs, planned vs. actual scheduling, time and material tracking, and billing. They also had to draft formal RFI submissions, review product submittal data, negotiate change orders, and review project schedule delays and impacts."We developed this problem to give students valuable insight into the complex projects Rosendin tackles across the country," said Dani Diaz, Rosendin Project Manager and ASC Electrical Problem Judge. "We're looking for innovative thinkers who can solve the intricate problems of urban construction while also engaging students for internships and other opportunities at Rosendin."In addition to Stephens and Diaz, Rosendin’s judging panel included Division Managers Jenica Bixler and Tammi Rapozo, Corporate Training Manager Jeremy Schaefer, Senior Project Manager Robert Clark, Project Managers Matthew Cinelli, and Joseph Loera, and Assistant Project Manager Jose Guerrero, many of whom competed in the event when they were in college.Rosendin was a sponsor of the four-day event attended by nearly 1,800 students and 85 faculty coaches representing 57 universities from 21 states. Student teams participated in a wide range of competitions, including Integrated Projects, Virtual Design and Construction, Sustainable Building, Preconstruction, and Project Management.ASC’s corresponding Construction Management Conference attracted 170 companies, featured presentations about technology and innovation, a job fair with 116 companies, and meet-and-greet hospitality events.Rosendin is a growing company in Nevada and across the United States, building new facilities and creating thousands of jobs. The electrical contractor works on exciting projects that power our daily lives, including data centers, hospitals, and clean energy plants.About RosendinRosendin, headquartered in San Jose, CA, is the largest employee-owned electrical contractor in the United States, employing 8,000 people with average annual revenues of $2.9 billion. Established in 1919, Rosendin remains proud of our more than 100 years of building quality electrical and communications installations and value for our clients but, most importantly, for building people within our company and our communities. Our customers lead some of the most complex construction projects in history and rely on us for our knowledge, ability to scale, and dedication to quality. At Rosendin, we work to ensure that everyone can reach their full potential by building a diverse, safe, welcoming, and inclusive culture. For more information, visit www.rosendin.com

