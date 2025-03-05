SVT Robotics Unveils New Cloud-Based Portal for SOFTBOT® Platform, Providing Unprecedented Automation Visibility Across Multiple Sites

New capabilities enable advanced monitoring, streamline automation management, and optimize IT resources

NORFOLK, Va., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVT Robotics , a software provider that empowers companies to integrate, monitor and scale automation, announced the launch of its new cloud-based portal for the SOFTBOT Platform , providing IT and operations teams with a central control hub for monitoring and managing automation across multiple sites.

“As automation adoption continues to grow, companies need a centralized way to monitor and troubleshoot their technology,” said A.K. Schultz, CEO of SVT Robotics. “These new SOFTBOT Platform advancements provide real-time monitoring across diverse facilities, instant alerts on system issues, and faster resolution—all from a single, unified interface. This level of transparency and control allows businesses to reduce downtime and dependency on limited IT resources and ultimately unlock new levels of automation scalability.”

SVT’s new cloud-based portal provides a centralized monitoring toolset, where operational and IT users gain real-time visibility into critical issues and early warning signs before they escalate. To ensure teams can respond instantly to errors, the portal offers unified engine management and alerts, streamlining oversight across all deployments. When combined with the enhanced troubleshooting capabilities, the process of diagnosing and resolving issues is simplified and accelerated.

Nick Leonard, SVP of Product, explained, “Managing automation at scale has historically been complex, but the new SOFTBOT Platform portal makes it significantly easier. Enhanced troubleshooting tools like workflow tracking and execution logs accelerate issue resolution, while role-based access control simplifies user management as teams scale. Together, these advancements help IT and operations teams manage their automation with greater efficiency.”

SVT Robotics will be at ProMat 2025 , March 17-20, booth S3184, where attendees can get exclusive insights into the new SOFTBOT Platform enhancements directly from SVT experts, and discover how these innovations can simplify their automation management needs and drive efficiency across diverse facilities.

SVT Robotics empowers IT teams to integrate, orchestrate, monitor, and scale industrial software and robotics with the tech-agnostic SOFTBOT Platform. This reduces custom development and support needs by providing a standard way for technologies to communicate. The SOFTBOT Platform also delivers enhanced system visibility, simplified troubleshooting, maximized uptime, and access to aggregated data, enabling companies to optimize operations across their businesses. Visit svtrobotics.com .

