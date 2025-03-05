Dr. John Won Grant for Healthcare Students Announces Award to Support Future Medical Professionals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. John Won Grant for Healthcare Students is now accepting applications for its $1,000 award, designed to support undergraduate students across the United States pursuing careers in healthcare. With a focus on medicine, dentistry, nursing, biomedical sciences, and public health, this grant provides financial assistance to students committed to shaping the future of healthcare.

Founded by Dr. John Won , a distinguished surgeon, educator, and advocate for accessible healthcare, the grant reflects his commitment to mentoring the next generation of medical professionals. Through his work as an adjunct clinical professor and practitioner, Dr. John Won has guided aspiring healthcare providers and contributed to expanding healthcare access worldwide. The Dr. John Won Grant for Healthcare Students extends this mission by supporting students dedicated to innovation, research, and patient care.

Grant Details and Eligibility

The Dr. John Won Grant for Healthcare Students is open to undergraduate students across the United States who are currently enrolled in a healthcare-related degree program. Applicants must submit a 500-word essay addressing the following prompt:

"Healthcare is a field that blends science, innovation, and human connection. In 500 words or less, explain how you plan to contribute to the future of healthcare. What impact do you hope to make, and how will your education help shape your journey?"

The submission deadline is November 15, 2025, and the winner will be announced on December 15, 2025.

Application Process

Students interested in applying for the grant must follow these steps:

Write an Essay – Submit a 500-word essay responding to the provided prompt. Include Applicant Information – At the top of the essay, applicants must list their full name, university, field of study, and contact details. Submit the Application – Email the essay as a PDF or Word document to apply@drjohnwongrant.com, using the subject line: Dr. John Won Grant – [Your Name].



Applications will be reviewed based on originality, clarity, and the applicant’s vision for making a meaningful impact in healthcare.

Commitment to Future Healthcare Leaders

As a dedicated mentor and advocate, Dr. John Won understands the challenges students face in pursuing careers in medicine and related fields. By establishing this grant, Dr. John Won aims to provide aspiring healthcare professionals with financial assistance to help them focus on their education and professional growth.

"Investing in future healthcare leaders is essential to advancing patient care, medical research, and community health," said Dr. John Won . "This grant is a way to support students who are passionate about making a difference in healthcare and committed to improving lives."

About Dr. John Won

A graduate of Columbia University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Dr. John Won has dedicated his career to both clinical practice and education. His experience as an adjunct clinical professor has allowed him to mentor students, while his volunteer work with organizations such as the American Red Cross underscores his commitment to global healthcare initiatives. The Dr. John Won Grant for Healthcare Students continues his lifelong dedication to fostering the next generation of healthcare professionals.

How to Learn More

For additional details about the Dr. John Won Grant for Healthcare Students, including eligibility and application guidelines, visit https://drjohnwongrant.com .

