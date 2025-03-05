Ethan Allen Upholstery Plant Recognized as Environmentally & Socially Responsible for 6th Straight Year

DANBURY, Conn., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth consecutive year, Ethan Allen’s upholstery manufacturing plant in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, has been honored as “Empresa Socialmente Responsible” (Environmentally and Socially Responsible) by the Mexican Center for Corporate Philanthropy and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility.

“We offer congratulations to our Silao team for the work they do, which is reflective of our enterprise-wide commitment to social responsibility and sustainability,” stated Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen Chairman, President and CEO. “We are proud of our 18-year association, built on a cornerstone of hard work and dedication, and we continue to have strong and valuable operations in Mexico.”

In addition to making handcrafted upholstery—the team celebrated the creation of its 1.5 millionth piece of upholstery last year—the Silao team also provides valuable services by cutting and sewing fabrics and shipping them to Ethan Allen’s Maiden, North Carolina, upholstery operations for final assembly. As part of its commitment to making 75% of products in North America, Ethan Allen has made significant investments in all its manufacturing operations including Vermont, North Carolina, and Honduras—in addition to Silao, which the company has owned since 2007—building state-of-the-art manufacturing enhanced by technology.

Within the Silao plant itself, an on-site health clinic, staffed by doctors and nurses, offers medical care including vaccines and over-the-counter medications. The upholstery operation also provides transportation to and from work and offers healthy meals to all its associates.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the Company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted products in its North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

