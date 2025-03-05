ITF Group Expands Drop Trailer Solutions, Enhancing Supply Chain Efficiency and Cross-Border Operations

ITF Group's Drop Trailer Solutions streamline cross-border operations with pre-loaded trailers, faster turnaround times, and reduced costs for industries like apparel, retail, and consumer goods

HAZELWOOD, Mo., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITF Group , a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, announces the expansion of its Drop Trailer Solutions . Designed to deliver unmatched flexibility and cost savings for shippers, the service streamlines supply chains by organizing trailer pools of two to 12 trailers within 48 hours—scaling to 20 trailers with additional notice—providing fast and efficient coverage across the U.S. and facilitating smoother cross-border operations. By enhancing reliability and fostering seamless coordination, ITF Group strengthens relationships with carriers, creating a more efficient and collaborative logistics network.

“Drop Trailer Solutions give our clients a distinct advantage by eliminating delays, optimizing supply chains, and dual-tracking the loads for needed visibility,” said Sam Burkhan, CEO of ITF Group. “With unmatched flexibility and cost savings, we handle cross-border logistics complexities, especially during peak seasons, so businesses can focus on growth. This service expansion reflects ITF Group’s dedication to delivering advanced strategies that help our clients succeed in a rapidly evolving market.”

ITF Group’s Drop Trailer Solutions improve cross-border logistics by enabling clients to pre-load trailers at their facilities, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming transloading. Leveraging ITF Group’s expansive network of trailers and partnerships with third-party carriers, this solution streamlines operations, enhances efficiency, and reduces turnaround times. Industries such as apparel, retail, and consumer goods are already reaping the benefits of this innovative service.

By collaborating with trusted carriers in Mexico, ITF Group plans to facilitate seamless cross-border operations, preloading trailers directly at vendor locations to ensure smooth transitions from Mexico to the U.S.

To support growing demand, ITF Group is expanding its trailer fleet, adding 800–1,000 trailers in 2025. This increased capacity, combined with a robust network of assets, ensures clients are well-equipped to manage peak seasons and scale their logistics needs. Drop Trailer Solutions also provide unmatched flexibility, enabling businesses to tailor operations to their unique requirements - even including safety standards.

Because safety is at the forefront of ITF Group’s full-service transportation strategy, the 3PL has integrated a theft prevention and recovery solution into all of its shipments. Additionally, real-time alerts and strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) guide drivers along secure routes and identify safe rest areas, adding an extra layer of protection for valuable shipments.

Looking ahead, ITF is committed to further enhancing its logistics capabilities to help clients navigate industry challenges and maintain competitive advantage. With Drop Trailer Solutions as a cornerstone of its services, ITF Group continues to be a trusted partner for businesses seeking to optimize their supply chains and achieve long-term success.

About ITF Group

ITF Group LLC , a leading 3PL provider specializing in transportation, warehousing, and logistics solutions across the USA and Canada. Founded in 2012, ITF Group’s services, including full truckload (FTL) and less than truckload (LTL), are designed to meet the standards and requirements of the current competitive transportation industry. We have the latest technologies, high-tech vehicles, and a dedicated team to deliver efficient services at competitive prices. Our passionate team ensures seamless execution, allowing clients to focus on their business strategies while we handle their logistics.

