2025 First Quarter Market Statistics for the Lake Tahoe Real Estate Market

Rankin Richey Real Estate Team, Real Estate Agents in Tahoe City, Ca

The First Quarter of 2025, The Lake Tahoe Real Estate Market is showing growth

It is a good time to buy, there are plenty of opportunities for buyers in a variety of different areas for those who are looking” — Greg Rankin

TAHOE CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rankin Richey Real Estate Team, top Real Estate Agents in Tahoe City, CA, are excited to announce the release of their newest blog post on the 2025 first quarter real estate statistics and it's implications for the 2025 real estate market in Lake Tahoe. Based on Multiple Listing Service data, the Lake Tahoe real estate market in the first quarter of 2025 is doing well, with a 15% increase in units sold for both condos and single family homes compared to this time last year.

According to the latest estimates, the U.S. housing market is likely to remain largely slow through 2025, with some growth expected, but at a very subdued pace. Nationally the median home price rose 4.8% in this first quarter of 2025, while the Lake Tahoe area saw and increase in median price of nearly 20%. .

Nationally, demand remains low, and while the housing inventory is creeping back up, it still remains below the historical averages. In the Lake Tahoe region inventory is beginning to come back on the market after the winter season which means buyers will be having more choices and more options in the negotiations. In January of 2025 alone, Lake Tahoe saw an inventory increase of 70% for listings on the market compared to January of 2024.

Greg Rankin, owner at Rankin Richey Real Estate Team, says: “It is moving more towards a buyers market with more inventory and thus more options. It is a good time to buy, there are plenty of opportunities for buyers in a variety of different areas for those who are looking.”

At Rankin Richey Real Estate Team, leading real estate agents in Tahoe City, Ca, not only do clients get insider knowledge of the Lake Tahoe area from two long time locals, but also a tailored experience based on the client’s individual preferences and needs in finding the right Tahoe home and area for them.

For more information on Lake Tahoe real estate visit our website; Rankin Richey Real Estate Team, Real estate agents in Tahoe City CA, or to get all your questions answered call (530) 913-6020.

Let us be your Guide! We are long time locals and real estate agents in Tahoe City and we can help you navigate the Tahoe area!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.