West Covina High School Girls' Varsity Water Polo Team Clinches Undefeated League Championship

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The West Covina High School girls' varsity water polo team has clinched the league championship title with a decisive 9-1 victory over Charter Oak High School. Their dominant performance solidified their position as league champions, showcasing exceptional defensive prowess.The Bulldogs capped off their championship run with a commanding 9-1 win against Charter Oak High School. While their offense was not their most explosive, their rock-solid defense proved the winning formula. Charter Oak struggled to find answers against West Covina’s relentless defense.Key players contributing to this victory include:Gracie Jimenez: Led the offensive charge with five goals.Deneli Salazar: Added 2 goals.Maegan Harris & Marisa Lemus: Each scored a goal.Marisa Lemus: Provided an outstanding defensive performance in goal, with 17 saves on 18 shots.Maddie Vasquez: Contributed with three steals and three assists."We are incredibly proud of the team's performance," said West Covina coach Jennifer De La Rosa. "Their defensive mastery against Charter Oak was exceptional, and their overall teamwork throughout the season has been outstanding. This championship is a testament to their dedication and hard work.""On behalf of the entire West Covina Unified School District, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the West Covina High School girls' varsity water polo team on their outstanding achievement of a league championship," said Dr. Emy Flores , Superintendent of Schools, West Covina Unified School District."Their dedication and teamwork are truly commendable. We are incredibly proud of their success, which exemplifies the spirit of excellence we strive for in our district. We wish them the best of luck in the upcoming CIF playoffs and know they will continue to represent our community with pride."Notable Players:Gracie Jimenez (Attacker): 5 GoalsDeneli Salazar (Attacker): 2 GoalsMarisa Lemus (Goalie): 17 Saves, 18 ShotsMaddie Vasquez : 3 Steals, 3 assists.About West Covina High School:West Covina High School is a public high school in West Covina, California, serving approximately 2,500 students. The Bulldogs compete in the highly competitive San Gabriel Valley League.

