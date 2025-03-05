EARTHDAY.ORG ANNOUNCES GRAMMY NOMINATED SINGER & ACTRESS ANTONIQUE SMITH AS OFFICIAL AMBASSADOR, EARTH DAY 2025

It's Not a Day It's A Movement

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – EARTHDAY.ORG (EDO), the global leader in Earth Day advocacy, observed by over one billion people worldwide every April 22, is thrilled to announce that critically acclaimed singer, actress, CEO, and co-founder of the non-profit climate organization Climate Revival, Antonique Smith, has been named official ambassador for Earth Action Day 2025."Every year, we look for new ways to activate and empower people to join the Earth Day movement," says Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG. "This year, we’re excited to have Antonique Smith as official Earth Day Ambassador. Her passion and platform will inspire and motivate individuals to take action—no matter how big or small. Together, we will send a clear message to our elected leaders that we love Earth and will protect it."This year marks the 55th anniversary of Earth Day, and with climate change impacting us all, there’s no better time for collective action to protect our planet.“Art is in the middle of the word earth, so it’s an honor to use my gifts to make this Earth Day meaningful,” said Antonique Smith. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting God’s creation, so being named the 2025 Earth Day ambassador is a responsibility I take seriously. I believe in our ability to overcome any challenge. This Earth Day is crucial because our right to clean air, water, and life is at stake. I'm excited to unite the world around Earth Action Day and show that everyone can make a difference. The foundation of it all is love—if we set aside our differences and lean into love for each other and this planet, we can create the world we all hope for.””Everyone can make a difference. Follow Antonique’s journey as Earth Day’s Ambassador on social media, using #EarthActionDay to showcase your actions for the planet. From signing petitions and letters to your elected leaders demanding they support renewable energy, to reducing your plastic use, registering to vote for climate-conscious officials, organizing an Earth Day rally, roundtable, teach-in or displaying the official Earth Day Poster at your town hall, school, or library, every single action counts. Details here: Earth Action Day.“We are facing a global climate crisis, and we need an ambassador who represents those suffering from it,” said Rev. Lennox Yearwood Jr., Hip Hop Caucus President & CEO. “Antonique Smith is not only talented but has also personally experienced the climate crisis, such as with Superstorm Sandy. As a celebrity and CEO leading a climate organization, Antonique understands what’s at stake. Her love and action are what this moment needs, making her a phenomenal choice to raise awareness for Earth Day’s 55th anniversary.”Antonique has been a passionate climate activist for over 11 years. In 2024, she co-founded Climate Revival, empowering communities of faith and people of color to fight for environmental justice through storytelling, music, and art.On Thursday, March 6, she will speak on the unjust costs of climate change at the 10th Anniversary HBCU Climate Change Conference in New Orleans, performing " Love Song To The Earth " at 11:15 AM CST. Sunday, March 9, at 2 PM CST, she will be in Houston leading a Climate Revival concert then participating in the March for Future Generations on Monday, March 10, at 11:00 AM CST.On April 19, she will join a massive beach cleanup in Santa Monica, in collaboration, with Heal the Bay, EARTHDAY.ORG partners. Volunteers will cleanup washed up trash and debris from the LA wildfires. The event begins at 10:00 AM. PST, with Antonique helping the cleanup effort and speaking at 2:00 PM.Additionally, on Earth Day, April 22, Antonique will perform "Love Song to the Earth" live in Times Square, NYC, at 12:00 PM EST, in collaboration with EARTHDAY.ORG partners, OMMM and the Good News Planet.“We are so excited to have Antonique Smith join, perform and enhance our concert and broadcast. Her belief in EARTHDAY.ORG tells us that she is the right talent to speak up for Mother Earth. " Paul Sladkus, Founder of the Times Square Earth and Peace Day Concerts.Antonique will be participating in events in-person and virtual globally, and starting March 22, 2025, Antonique will begin sharing messages on social media to engage with people worldwide who are taking action for Earth Action Day. From Pakistan to Peru, Armenia to America, Norway to Nicaragua, EARTHDAY.ORG wants to hear from you! Use #EarthActionDay to share how you're making an impact."The point is that everyone can act this Earth Day and every day, to show that we truly care about our planet and want to protect it," Tom Cosgrove, Chief Creative & Content Officer of EARTHDAY.ORG.Whatever you do for EARTH ACTION DAY use our Social Media Kit to amplify, share and repost about your actions - let’s make some noise!About EARTHDAY.ORG: Founded in 1970 by the organizers of the first Earth Day, EARTHDAY.ORG has grown into the world’s largest environmental movement, mobilizing over one billion people annually to protect the planet and its people. Our mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental community globally. This year Earth Day marks its 55th anniversary and has designated this year’s Earth Day theme as Our Power, Our Planet. Learn more at EARTHDAY.ORG.About: Antonique Smith is an acclaimed Grammy-nominated singer, actress, and activist, known for her roles as Faith Evans in Notorious and Mimi Marquez in Rent on Broadway. Recently, she released a reimagined version of Love Song to the Earth, reflecting her dedication to climate activism. Through her nonprofit, Climate Revival, she empowers communities of faith and people of color to tackle environmental issues using storytelling, music, and art.For media inquiries, bookings, interviews for Antonique contact:• Greg Cortez, greg.cortez@42west.com• Amanda Toral, amanda.toral@42west.comFor all other inquiries & bookings contact:• Terran Fielder, fielder@earthday.org, +1 661 444 4436

