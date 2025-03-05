PDAC 2025 draws 27,353 participants to Toronto

TORONTO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) proudly celebrated another landmark gathering with PDAC 2025, which brought together 27,353 participants to explore premier business prospects, investment opportunities, and professional networks in the global mineral exploration and mining sphere. Showcasing more than 1,100 exhibitors—including government representatives, corporate leaders, and technical specialists from across the world—PDAC 2025 upheld its reputation as the industry’s most influential convention.

“Year after year, the PDAC Convention is the place to be for unveiling the latest market insights, advances in technology, and for fostering essential partnerships,” said PDAC President Raymond Goldie. “In 2025, we continued that legacy by bringing together not only a wide array of educational programming focused on crucial areas such as capital markets, Indigenous engagement, career development, and sustainability, but also a dynamic trade show and company presentations to investors, offering exhibitors and attendees invaluable opportunities for business growth and collaboration.”

Beyond highlighting trailblazing innovation and thought leadership, PDAC 2025 provided a vital platform for dialogue between industry stakeholders and government officials. PDAC’s leaders used this forum to emphasize the impact of forward-looking public policy on maintaining Canada’s competitive edge in the mineral sector.

“Minerals are the backbone of modern technology and are indispensable to our daily lives, highlighting the essential role of mineral exploration and mining in Canada’s economic strength and resilience,” Goldie noted. “This week, PDAC was encouraged by the federal government’s commitment to extend the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC) for two years. Our priority now is to ensure that this commitment becomes law, and we’ll continue pushing for it to have a permanent place in Canada’s fiscal framework.”

Goldie extended his heartfelt appreciation to everyone who helped make PDAC 2025 such a success—volunteers, speakers, sponsors, delegates and PDAC’s staff. The association eagerly anticipates welcoming participants back for PDAC 2026, March 1-4, 2026.

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that employs more than 664,000 individuals, and contributed $132 billion to Canada's GDP in 2021. Currently representing over 8,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector.

PDAC 2025 Keynote BHP CEO Mike Henry provided the Commodity Outlook Keynote at PDAC 2025 on March 2, 2025 in Toronto. PDAC 2025 Participants PDAC 2025 drew thousands of participants from all over the world to Toronto for the World's Premier Mineral Exploration and Mining Convention. PDAC 2025 - March 2-5, 2025 in Toronto PDAC 2025: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration and Mining Convention PDAC 2025 Trade Show As the World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, the event unites thousands of participants—including industry leaders, mineral exploration and mining professionals, government representatives, investors, students and Indigenous communities—from around the globe.

