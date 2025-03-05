D&H Canada Invests in AI Training, Tools & Modern Solutions to Support Partners in 2025

With double- and triple-digit growth in key categories in 2024, D&H is poised to increase investments that help partners sell transformative solutions

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Canada, a leading provider of technology solutions to the North American channel, announces a roster of new investments for early 2025. These include an enhanced AI-readiness roadmap and the execution of D&H’s Go Big AI enablement program, new internal tools to streamline quoting and bidding, THREAD Technology Roadshows and Partnerfi training opportunities in three cities, and specialized offerings to boost the D&H Canada business experience. With the approach of Windows 10 end-of-service dates, D&H will help its partners refresh their end customers’ computing environments, focusing on modern solutions such as emerging AI-driven technology, security, and collaboration. These tools and investments are being announced the day of D&H Canada’s Calgary THREAD event, taking place today.

“2024 was an exceptional year at D&H Canada, marked by tremendous growth and honors like Distributor of the Year awards from channel leaders CDW and HPI,” said Interim General Manager Peter DiMarco. “The combination of D&H Canada’s strategic investments and the maturation of AI-based solutions will empower us to manage another year of growth for our partners.”

Investment in ahead-of-the-curve strategies led D&H Canada to impressive YoY category growth in 2024 in areas such as collaboration (125% gains, with Microsoft Teams emerging as the dominant platform), Microsoft solutions overall (101%), and ProAV (61%); plus, double-digit growth of its federal and local government business in Q4. With the development of an AI adoption roadmap and increased availability of vendor-based AI solutions, D&H Canada saw strong growth in the second half of 2024.

Although channel partners have entered 2025 in an uncertain period of potential tariffs, D&H is cautiously optimistic about the long-term forecast for the technology space and market endurance. Industry analysts like IDC have predicted spending increases in the same areas where D&H focused its recent investments including AI readiness, ProAV, collaboration, networking, and data center. This demonstrates D&H’s ongoing acuity in predicting and adapting to market changes, and its ability to remain resilient through challenges like pandemics and recessions.

Under DiMarco’s leadership, D&H Canada will continue to focus on smaller-scale solution providers—the underserved “S in SMB” VARs—and support these partners in ways that competitors are not agile enough to offer. As D&H Canada’s customer base expands, opportunities for partner growth are expanding with it. In 2025, D&H Canada will continue to provide resources and investments that help partners grow their practices and take advantage of larger opportunities. These programs and services include:

Continued AI training in D&H’s proven “SuccessPath to AI” series, part of the Go Big AI program.

in D&H’s proven “SuccessPath to AI” series, part of the Go Big AI program. THREAD Technology Roadshows in Calgary (3/5), Toronto (10/8), and Montreal (11/11)

in Calgary (3/5), Toronto (10/8), and Montreal (11/11) Internal data analytics that position D&H’s partners to have informed customer conversations about Windows 11 and technology refresh opportunities

that position D&H’s partners to have informed customer conversations about Windows 11 and technology refresh opportunities Product demo pool of core devices that can be shipped to partners, providing hands-on knowledge of new technologies, including AI-driven solutions

of core devices that can be shipped to partners, providing hands-on knowledge of new technologies, including AI-driven solutions New internal tools that enhance the D&H Canada business experience by streamlining quoting, bidding, parsing, and tracking of vendor bid information

that enhance the D&H Canada business experience by streamlining quoting, bidding, parsing, and tracking of vendor bid information Specialized offerings like French-language resources for the Quebec area

like French-language resources for the Quebec area Upcoming launches of new vendor programs to support vendor-specific business, delivering new partner benefits and incentives

to support vendor-specific business, delivering new partner benefits and incentives The ongoing growth of D&H Canada’s new Partnerfi engagement community, with participation in North American Symposiums throughout 2025

Visit www.dandh.ca to learn more about D&H’s latest initiatives, or call (800) 340-1008 to connect with a dedicated account representative.

About D&H Canada

D&H Canada supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, mid-market, small-to-midsize business, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. Vendors and partners can be confident in D&H’s ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. The company is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace.

D&H Canada works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and a digital Cloud Marketplace.

D&H Distributing has a 107-year history of agility in responding to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners. Decades of experience have kept the company resilient in the face of everything from industry mergers and market disruptions to wars, recessions, and global pandemics. Through it all, D&H has maintained a steadfast commitment to its partners and their success.

D&H’s Canadian headquarters is in Mississauga, ONT, and its US headquarters is in Harrisburg, PA. Additional warehouses are in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Engage with D&H Canada toll-free at (800) 340-1008, via www.dandh.ca, and follow the company’s LinkedIn and Twitter feeds at https://www.linkedin.com/company/dandhdistributing/ and @dandh_ca.

