Williston Barracks / DUI Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1001175

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan McGowan

STATION: VSP - Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 2/21/25 @ 2240 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15, Cambridge

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

ACCUSED: Lucas Kennedy

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/21/2025 at approximately 2240 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The operator, Lucas Kennedy, was showing signs of impairment. Kennedy was placed under arrest for Suspicion of DUI- Drugs. Kennedy was then released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/21/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brennan McGowan

Williston Barracks

(802) 878-7111

3294 St George Rd

Williston, VT 05495