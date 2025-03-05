Williston Barracks / DUI Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1001175
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan McGowan
STATION: VSP - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 2/21/25 @ 2240 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15, Cambridge
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Lucas Kennedy
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/21/2025 at approximately 2240 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation. The operator, Lucas Kennedy, was showing signs of impairment. Kennedy was placed under arrest for Suspicion of DUI- Drugs. Kennedy was then released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/21/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
