NIST Small Business Cybersecurity Webinar: Protecting Your Small Business from Phishing Risks

Phishing is one of the most common types of cyber crime. These scams use convincing emails or other messages, such as text messages or social media messages, to trick users into opening harmful links, downloading malicious software, or submitting sensitive information, such as credentials. These messages are often disguised as coming from a trusted source, such as a bank, credit card company, or even a leader within the business.

Small and medium-sized businesses are not immune to phishing. They are at risk just like their larger counterparts—only smaller organizations typically have fewer resources to prepare for and mitigate phishing risks. However, even with fewer resources, there are still proactive steps organizations of all sizes can take to reduce phishing risks.

During this NIST small business cybersecurity webinar, we will convene a panel to highlight:

An overview of different types of phishing attacks in addition to modern, real-world examples;

Why it’s important to be proactive in protecting your business against phishing;

Tips for how to spot a phishing attempt;

Steps to take if you become the victim of a phishing scam;

Practical steps small businesses can take to reduce your likelihood of falling victim to phishing attempts; and

Free phishing resources available to businesses for staff training.

Speakers: