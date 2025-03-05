Increased Reward Offered in Multi-Region Cold Case Investigation

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information on the 1990 murder of Jackie Foster. The reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for her death is now increased to $6,000 if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced. Anyone with information in this case is asked to please come forward.

On Sept. 6, 1990, Foster, 29, was reported missing from the Abilene, Texas area. She was last seen at a truck stop in Cisco, Texas, attempting to get a ride to a family member’s residence in Los Angeles, Calif. Two days later, on Sept. 8, Foster’s body was found by fishermen near a drainage canal on FM 365 near Port Arthur, Texas, in rural Jefferson Co. Her body was wrapped in heavy canvas tarpaulin, clothed in a shirt, pink sweatpants and no shoes.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for any Texas Rangers cold case listed on the DPS website – which provides information on more than 140 cases in an effort to garner public interest in unsolved or cold cases.

To be eligible for cash rewards for this case, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following two methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a tip online through this link only and select “Cold Cases Featured” and “Cold Case” in the type of crime and offense type sections.

As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation (Cold Case) Program will be featured bi-monthly in an effort to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases. Texas Crime Stoppers rewards are increased up to $6,000 for featured cases in hopes of generating additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next cold case is featured.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved homicides or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations for the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.

###(HQ 2025-021)