Envu and BioConsortia Partner to Develop New Sustainable Innovations

Agreement will lead to biological products for environmental science markets worldwide, advancing the commitment to nature-positive solutions.

Biological solutions are a critical part of our sustainability commitment to nature-positive innovation” — Bernard Jacqmin, head of global innovation for Envu

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envu, a global environmental science company providing forward-thinking innovations that protect and enhance the health of environments around the world, announced a new partnership with BioConsortia, an innovator in microbial crop solutions, to evaluate and develop biological solutions for non-crop applications in the environmental science industry.This collaboration reflects the growing demand for sustainable alternatives for pest management and plant protection, driven by both consumer demand and increasing regulatory pressures. By pairing BioConsortia’s cutting-edge technology with the product commercialization expertise at Envu, the partnership is positioned to meet these growing needs.“Biological solutions are a critical part of our sustainability commitment to nature-positive innovation,” said Bernard Jacqmin, head of global innovation for Envu. “Through our work with BioConsortia, we hope to enhance our portfolio with forward-thinking innovations that complement existing modes of action. For our customers, this means an expanded range of sustainable solutions to help them meet their toughest challenges.”Strategic CollaborationThe collaboration between BioConsortia and Envu supports both companies’ strategic objectives and a shared vision of driving innovation that balances the needs of society and nature while providing superior solutions for customers.BioConsortia uses its patented Advanced Microbial Selection™ (AMS) process and GenePro™ platform, along with advanced genomics techniques, for the discovery, design and selection of microbes. These cutting-edge technologies enable the company to effectively predict and harness the natural power of microbes. Envu is leveraging its proven track record in technology development and commercialization in the environmental science space as well as its global reach and deep understanding of regulatory landscapes and customer needs to accelerate the adoption of biological solutions in environmental science markets.“For BioConsortia, this is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate our dedication to biocontrol innovation and bring our cutting-edge technologies into new markets,” said Dr. Hong Zhu, senior vice president of research and development for BioConsortia. “The expertise found at Envu in non-crop sectors, like professional pest management and turf and ornamentals, makes them the perfect partner to help us accelerate market entry and scale solutions that reduce environmental impact.”Expanded Commitment to Biological SolutionsIn the 2024 season, Envu tested advanced biological candidates from BioConsortia’s pipeline, and they yielded promising results. Building on this momentum, the partnership will move forward with select candidates in 2025 while continuing to explore additional technologies in the development pipeline.###About EnvuEnvu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of more than 180 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs over 900 people, operates in 100 countries, and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com About BioConsortiaBioConsortia, Inc. develops transformative microbial products for agriculture, using advanced genomics techniques and directed selection within microbial communities. The microbial products from BioConsortia provide superior efficacy, greater consistency and easier adoption by growers due to a focus on microbes with extended shelf and on-seed life. The company’s extensive biological pipeline includes nitrogen fixation microbes designed to reduce or replace synthetic nitrogen fertilizers, products that improve nutrient use efficiency and are biostimulants to increase crop yields, and also bionematicides and biofungicides to protect crops from pests and diseases. The patented Advanced Microbial Selection (AMS) process and cutting-edge GenePro platform that BioConsortia uses allow for the prediction, design and use of the natural power of microbes.Contact for media inquiries:Jennifer Poore, EnvuEmail: jennifer.poore@envu.comLiz Dorland, HLKEmail: ldorland@hlkagency.comFind more information at www.envu.com Follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/envu Forward-Looking StatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Envu management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

