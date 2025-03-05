Tokio Marine HCC President Mike Schell Retires After Five Decades in Insurance

HOUSTON, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC, based in Houston, Texas, today announced that Mike Schell will retire from his role as President of the company on March 31, 2025. Barry Cook, CEO of Tokio Marine HCC International, will additionally assume a newly created position of Deputy CEO, effective April 1, 2025.

Mr. Schell joined Tokio Marine HCC in 2002 and retires after more than 50 years in the insurance industry, including 25 years at St. Paul Companies and five years at Insurance Company of North America.

“Mike’s contribution to our leadership team, to our culture, to our business and to our industry has been immense. For 23 years, he has been a central figure at Tokio Marine HCC. He has guided us through market cycles, helped us overcome industry challenges and been a key player in the growth and success of our business,” said Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC’s CEO. “His experience, insights and expertise have been invaluable assets to me, my colleagues on the leadership team and throughout Tokio Marine HCC. We will miss him and his counsel dearly.”

Ms. Rivera continued, “As we close out another record year, Mike can be proud of his contributions in making Tokio Marine HCC one of the best-performing specialty insurers.”

Reflecting on his time at the company, Mr. Schell said, “I am proud of what we have achieved at Tokio Marine HCC over the past 23 years. The business is unrecognizable from the company I joined due to its expanded product offering and global reach. It has been a privilege to be a part of its countless successes, to work with such talented and resolute people, and to be part of the journey.”

Mr. Cook commented, “Mike is a market stalwart who has made an exceptional contribution to Tokio Marine HCC and to our industry. His dedication and commitment throughout an incredible career have set a standard which few will match.”

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $70 billion as of December 31, 2024. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, ‘A++’ (Superior) from AM Best, and ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

