Leonardo C. Gannio Unveils 'MOBILITY 3.0' – A Game-Changer for the Future of Passenger Transportation

TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary entrepreneur and mobility expert Leonardo C. Gannio is set to release his latest book, MOBILITY 3.0 : How to Win and Thrive in the Future of Passenger Transportation, an essential guide to the evolving transportation landscape.With a wealth of experience spanning technology, business, and innovation, Gannio explores how electric and autonomous vehicles, Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), and integrated transit systems are reshaping the industry. Drawing from his extensive leadership background—founding industry-leading ventures like AKTIO Group and MAGIIS—he presents a compelling roadmap for transportation providers, entrepreneurs, and policymakers navigating this transformation.MOBILITY 3.0 offers practical strategies for adapting to market shifts, forging strategic partnerships, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to stay ahead. Beyond industry trends, Gannio highlights the human element of mobility, advocating for inclusive, user-centric solutions that ensure equitable access and seamless experiences for all.With cities worldwide facing increasing urbanization, sustainability challenges, and shifting consumer demands, MOBILITY 3.0 is a must-read for those ready to embrace the future of transportation. Packed with insights, real-world examples, and actionable advice, this book empowers readers to lead in an era of unprecedented change. About the Author: Leonardo C. Gannio is an Industrial Engineer with a postgraduate degree from IAE and executive studies at Stanford University. A seasoned entrepreneur, he has successfully led global ventures, driving innovation in technology and mobility. His latest venture, MAGIIS, redefines urban mobility with an advanced digital platform.For Media Inquiries, Interviews, or Review Copies: info@gannio.com

