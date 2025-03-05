GL Communications Expands Telecom and IT Consulting Services

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc. addressed the press regarding their extensive range of consulting services to effectively manage engineering and IT projects while delivering substantial cost savings. GL operates Technology Solution Centers in Bengaluru, India, and Washington, D.C., USA, staffed by highly skilled software and hardware developers, network engineers, cybersecurity experts, and project managers.

GL Communications Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive telecommunications and IT consulting services, as well as cutting-edge test solutions. The company serves various industries, including telecommunications, aerospace and defense, e-commerce, oil and gas, and healthcare.

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, states, “GL offers comprehensive consulting services for all aspects of telecommunications and IT projects, covering network infrastructure testing and evaluation, custom hardware and software development, cybersecurity guidance, project management, proposal development, communications systems design, cost estimation, procurement, vendor analysis and selection, and field inspection. Our company is proficient in all telecommunications network technologies including Ethernet and IP , wireless , high speed fiber optics, land mobile radio, Time Division Multiplexing and Analog.”

Tailored Solutions to Meet Business Needs

GL Communications Inc. offers a comprehensive range of solutions to meet diverse business needs, including managed network services, which encompass network design, implementation, monitoring, cybersecurity, and support to ensure constant availability and optimal performance. The company also specializes in custom hardware and software Development, providing tailored applications for Windows® and Linux, custom-built servers, portable durable PCs, IoT devices, handheld devices, centralized monitoring platforms, and surveillance solutions. Additionally, GL offers Outsourcing Solutions, delivering cost-effective IT support, project management, and software development by leveraging its expertise as an extension of client organizations.

Global Reach with Local Expertise

With Technology Solution Centers in Bengaluru and Washington, D.C., GL Communications maintains a strong international presence while offering localized support. The company’s team of experienced professionals ensures businesses worldwide overcome complex challenges by providing tailored solutions aligned with industry’s best practices.

Innovative Telecommunications Test Equipment

Beyond consulting, GL manufactures advanced test equipment for comprehensive network performance evaluation. These solutions measure voice quality, call success rates, throughput, latency, and signal strength, while also simulating real-world conditions such as congestion, packet loss, and delay to provide valuable insights for network optimization and troubleshooting.

Over 35 Years of Industry Leadership

With over 35 years of successful projects and satisfied clients across government and private sector companies, GL is a trusted partner for telecommunications and IT solutions. The company provides cost-effective solutions by leveraging global talent and delivering innovative services that stay ahead of industry trends and technologies. With a customer-centric approach, GL collaborates closely with clients to understand their requirements and exceed expectations. Its scalable and flexible services adapt to evolving business needs, ensuring long-term success.

GL has become a trusted partner for many customers due to its cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and unmatched capabilities in solving the toughest telecom and IT challenges. Whether seeking managed network services, custom development solutions, or reliable outsourcing options, GL Communications Inc. stands out as a go-to provider. Contact GL Communications today to discuss how they can support your business growth and success.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: info@gl.com

