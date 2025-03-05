Neurones: Net profit up 7.8% in 2024

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 2024 annual results Nanterre, March 5, 2025 (after trading)

Net profit up 7.8% in 2024

Financial statements at December 31 (1) 2023 2024 Revenues 741.2 810.4 Business operating profit (2) 81.5 (11%) 84.1 (10.4%) Operating profit 75.9 (10.2%) 77.9 (9.6%) Financial profit 4.9 10.2 Tax on earnings (22.2) (24.9) Net profit 58.6 (7.9%) 63.2 (7.8%) - of which, group share 49.4 52.5 Free cash flow (3) 51.6 74.6 Cash and cash equivalents net of financial debt (4) 290.4 319.5 Staff at year-end 6,749 7,087

(1) In millions of euros, 2024 financial statements approved by the Board of Directors on March 5, 2025.

(2) Before cost of bonus shares

(3) Cash flow from operational activities, plus financial profit/loss and less net industrial investments.

(4) Excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.

Achievements

NEURONES enjoyed another year of sustained growth in 2024 (+ 9.3%, of which + 8.6% organic compared with + 0.7% for the Consulting and Digital Services market), while net profit grew by 7.8%.

Free cash flow rose sharply, with a reduction in working capital requirement (- €8.5m) and capital expenditure (Capex) back to its usual level (€11.8m after €17.9m invested in the previous financial year, mainly in the Group's SecNumCloud sovereign and secure cloud platform).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year rose to €319.5m (or €13 per share).

Outlook

As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues (on May 7, after the closing of the stock exchange). Driven by solid underlying trends (AI, cloud, cybersecurity, digital, data), NEURONES is well positioned to achieve another year of profitable growth.

At the Shareholders' Meeting on June 5, the Board will suggest paying a dividend of €1.3 per share for 2024 (compared with €1.2 the previous year).

About NEURONES

With close to 7,200 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS mid-caps – ‘PEA-PME’ eligible

www.neurones.net



Press Relations:

O'Connection

Julia Philippe-Brutin

Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03



jpbrutin@oconnection.fr





NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net

Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net



