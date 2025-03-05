Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,786 in the last 365 days.

Neurones: Net profit up 7.8% in 2024

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 2024 annual results        Nanterre, March 5, 2025 (after trading)

Net profit up 7.8% in 2024

Financial statements at December 31 (1) 2023 2024
Revenues 741.2 810.4
Business operating profit (2) 81.5 (11%) 84.1 (10.4%)
Operating profit 75.9 (10.2%) 77.9 (9.6%)
Financial profit 4.9 10.2
Tax on earnings (22.2) (24.9)
Net profit 58.6 (7.9%) 63.2 (7.8%)
- of which, group share 49.4 52.5
Free cash flow (3) 51.6 74.6
Cash and cash equivalents net of financial debt (4) 290.4 319.5
Staff at year-end 6,749 7,087

(1)        In millions of euros, 2024 financial statements approved by the Board of Directors on March 5, 2025.
(2)        Before cost of bonus shares
(3)        Cash flow from operational activities, plus financial profit/loss and less net industrial investments.
(4)        Excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.

Achievements

NEURONES enjoyed another year of sustained growth in 2024 (+ 9.3%, of which + 8.6% organic compared with + 0.7% for the Consulting and Digital Services market), while net profit grew by 7.8%.

Free cash flow rose sharply, with a reduction in working capital requirement (- €8.5m) and capital expenditure (Capex) back to its usual level (€11.8m after €17.9m invested in the previous financial year, mainly in the Group's SecNumCloud sovereign and secure cloud platform).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year rose to €319.5m (or €13 per share).

Outlook

As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues (on May 7, after the closing of the stock exchange). Driven by solid underlying trends (AI, cloud, cybersecurity, digital, data), NEURONES is well positioned to achieve another year of profitable growth.

At the Shareholders' Meeting on June 5, the Board will suggest paying a dividend of €1.3 per share for 2024 (compared with €1.2 the previous year).

About NEURONES
With close to 7,200 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS mid-caps – ‘PEA-PME’ eligible
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
 Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

Attachment


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Neurones: Net profit up 7.8% in 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more