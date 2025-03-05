Neurones: Net profit up 7.8% in 2024
PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 2024 annual results Nanterre, March 5, 2025 (after trading)
Net profit up 7.8% in 2024
|Financial statements at December 31 (1)
|2023
|2024
|Revenues
|741.2
|810.4
|Business operating profit (2)
|81.5 (11%)
|84.1 (10.4%)
|Operating profit
|75.9 (10.2%)
|77.9 (9.6%)
|Financial profit
|4.9
|10.2
|Tax on earnings
|(22.2)
|(24.9)
|Net profit
|58.6 (7.9%)
|63.2 (7.8%)
|- of which, group share
|49.4
|52.5
|Free cash flow (3)
|51.6
|74.6
|Cash and cash equivalents net of financial debt (4)
|290.4
|319.5
|Staff at year-end
|6,749
|7,087
(1) In millions of euros, 2024 financial statements approved by the Board of Directors on March 5, 2025.
(2) Before cost of bonus shares
(3) Cash flow from operational activities, plus financial profit/loss and less net industrial investments.
(4) Excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.
Achievements
NEURONES enjoyed another year of sustained growth in 2024 (+ 9.3%, of which + 8.6% organic compared with + 0.7% for the Consulting and Digital Services market), while net profit grew by 7.8%.
Free cash flow rose sharply, with a reduction in working capital requirement (- €8.5m) and capital expenditure (Capex) back to its usual level (€11.8m after €17.9m invested in the previous financial year, mainly in the Group's SecNumCloud sovereign and secure cloud platform).
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year rose to €319.5m (or €13 per share).
Outlook
As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues (on May 7, after the closing of the stock exchange). Driven by solid underlying trends (AI, cloud, cybersecurity, digital, data), NEURONES is well positioned to achieve another year of profitable growth.
At the Shareholders' Meeting on June 5, the Board will suggest paying a dividend of €1.3 per share for 2024 (compared with €1.2 the previous year).
About NEURONES
With close to 7,200 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.
Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS mid-caps – ‘PEA-PME’ eligible
www.neurones.net
Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03
jpbrutin@oconnection.fr
NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net
