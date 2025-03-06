Enertis Applus+ Launches Comprehensive Wind Services for the United States Led by Wind Industry Expert

Enertis Applus+--Example of Power Curve Testing with Nacelle-Mounted LiDAR in onshore conditions”

Global Engineering and Consulting Authority Strengthens U.S. Presence with Expert-Led Wind Farm Advisory Services for Owners and Financiers

…our deep experience in wind farm development, implementation, and operations builds trust for owners and the financial groups backing them, as well as the electric grids they serve.” — Nicholas Capaldo, Enertis Applus+ Director, Wind Advisory, North America

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adding to its roster of high-value-added renewable energy and BESS services, expert global consulting, engineering, and quality control firm Enertis Applus+ has announced the launch of a suite of technical advisory services for wind farm developers and financial institutions. Nicholas Capaldo, a distinguished professional with over 16 years in the renewable energy sector, leads the team.This strategic expansion, building on the 2023 Applus+ acquisition of the Barlovento company (now Barlovento Applus+), leverages 350 GW and 25 years of expertise in wind energy, backed by prestigious membership in Measnet and IECRE accreditation.“With our commitment to hands-on engineering and risk mitigation, and our deep experience in wind farm development, implementation, and operations, we have the consulting expertise and technical know-how to provide bankable, high-quality, wind energy advisory services. This builds trust for owners and the financial groups backing them, as well as the electric grids they serve,” said Nicholas.Under Capaldo's leadership, Enertis Applus+ offers comprehensive services throughout the wind project lifecycle including:• Development Engineering• Owner’s Engineering (full lifecycle)• Wind Resource Measurement Campaigns & Analysis• Bankable Energy Yield Assessments• Independent Engineering for Financing• Wind Turbine Testing (power curve and others)• Wind Manufacturing Services• Operational Project Services• Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Technical Due DiligenceMr. Capaldo’s background includes leadership of the Wind Independent Engineering and Due Diligence team at UL Services Group and stewardship of additional renewable energy project originations, developments, and M&A activities in the U.S. and Canada. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in mechanical engineering from McMaster University in Ontario, Canada and is a registered Professional Engineer (P.Eng.) in the Canadian Province of British Columbia.“The wind market is growing rapidly and is projected to account for approximately 14%* of the U.S. electric supply by 2050. In this fast-paced arena, wind farm developers and bankers need expertise in financing, engineering, contracts, licensing, site development, testing, and operational processes in order to maximize their profitability and mitigate risk. Under Nick’s guidance as Wind Advisory Services Director, our team provides that value-added knowledge in all of these areas,” said Inaki Herrero, Managing Director Enertis Applus+ North America.To learn more, contact nicholas.capaldo@enertisapplus.comAbout Enertis Applus+ ( www.enertisapplus.com Enertis Applus+ is a global consulting, engineering and quality control firm with expertise in the renewable energy and energy storage industries. It has a track-record of more than 25 years and over 750 GW in renewable energy and 100 GWh in energy storage projects, including Barlovento Applus+ accumulated experience. Since 2021 it is part of Applus+, one of the world's leading companies in the testing, inspection and certification sector, with over 20 years of experience in the renewable sector.Enertis Applus+ mission is to ensure maximum profitability for customers and proper risk management of their projects by providing innovative services with high added value. With a track-record of 6,000 projects in more than 65 countries, Enertis Applus+ has offices in the United States, Spain, Chile, Mexico, Australia, United Kingdom, Italy, Colombia, Panama, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and China.*U.S. EIA ( www.bit.ly/4bsJ8ey

