Delta Technical College announces 2025 Mississippi High School Welding Competition winners

RIDGELAND/HORN LAKE, Miss., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Technical College (DTC) held the 2025 High School Welding Competition at their Ridgeland and Horn Lake campuses on Thursday, Feb. 27 and Friday Feb. 28 respectively. In total, 100 local high school seniors from the Memphis and Jackson areas competed and were awarded a total of $67,000 in scholarships to attend DTC.

“The welding competition is for hard-working seniors who want to learn a skill and start the path to a successful career after high school, without needing to go the traditional college route,” said Louie Schonauer, Director of High School Admissions at DTC. “In the welding program, students can earn the certifications and the skills they need to go out and start a career in the welding industry.”

The first prize winner of this year’s competition at DTC Ridgeland was Bobby McDaniel of Pisgah High School and first prize winner of the Horn Lake competition was Joseph Leopard of Brighton High School. Each first prize winner was awarded a $5,000 scholarship to DTC and a $1,000 donation to help fund their high school’s welding department. Second prize winners were Mark Allen-Myers of Desoto County Career Technology Center West at Horn Lake and Eli Bradshaw of Forest-Scott County Career & Technology Center at Ridgeland; each were awarded a $2,500 DTC scholarship. The third prize winners were Christopher Galindo of Millington High School at Horn Lake and William Spence of Forest- Scott County Career & Technology Center at Ridgeland; each were awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

All 100 participants in the competition received a $500 DTC scholarship to attend DTC for welding training.

The event allowed friends and family of participants from across the Memphis and Jackson areas to watch the competition. The event included campus tours and opportunities to meet members of DTC’s Admissions Team and the welding department.

“The annual welding competition is an exciting, fast-paced event designed to give seniors a chance to show off their skills and potentially earn a scholarship to DTC,” said Schonauer. “We are honored to support high school seniors in the Memphis and Jackson area who want the opportunity to continue their education after high school and learn a trade. These students deserve the opportunity to have a successful career, and we’re hoping many of these competitors today will get that chance by completing their training at DTC.”

DTC is a trade school that provides hands-on training in mechanical trades, allied health, cosmetology, and trucking. These skilled trades industries can offer opportunities for long-term career paths. DTC prides itself on changing the lives of students through hands-on workforce training.

