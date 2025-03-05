Joolies Is Your Perfect Date at Expo West 2025

Find Your Match at the Retro-Inspired “Date-ing” Booth N1814 in the North Hall

Anaheim, California, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Joolies Dates , the leading grower of organic Medjool dates, is setting the stage for the ultimate “dating” experience from March 4 to 7 at Expo West 2025!

Inspired by the classic game show The Dating Game (1966–1975), Joolies’ mint-green, retro

“Date-ing” booth will transport attendees back in time for a fun, interactive way to “find their perfect match” in the world of dates.

Located at Booth N1814 in the North Hall, Joolies invites attendees to sample luscious organic Medjool dates straight from their family farm, as well as their fan-favorite Date Pops—delicious plant-based energy bites made with organic dates and nuts. Date Pops are Organic, vegan, gluten-free, and crafted with under 10 ingredients

Available in four crave-worthy flavors:

Brownie Bite – A rich, chocolatey indulgence for guilt-free snacking.

– A rich, chocolatey indulgence for guilt-free snacking. Cinnamon Bun – A warm, spiced treat reminiscent of a fresh cinnamon roll.

– A warm, spiced treat reminiscent of a fresh cinnamon roll. Lemon Bar – A bright, citrusy bite with the perfect balance of sweetness.

– A bright, citrusy bite with the perfect balance of sweetness. PBJ – A nostalgic take on the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich.





Introducing: Deglet Noor Dates – The Queen Has Arrived!









For the first time ever, Joolies is debuting Deglet Noor dates, known as the "Queen of Dates." Slightly firmer and less sweet than Medjool, Deglet Noors are a versatile superfruit commonly used in baking, salads, and snacks like energy bars. Now, Joolies is offering both the King (Medjool) and Queen (Deglet Noor) of Dates, reinforcing its position as the go-to brand for premium date products.

Join the Game & Win Prizes!

To lean into the game show vibes, Joolies is hosting interactive challenges where attendees can test their skills and win prizes, including:

Cupid’s Corner – A magnetic archery/dart game where visitors can “shoot their shot” for a chance to win a dreamdate getaway.

Blind Taste Test – Attendees can guess between Medjool and Deglet Noor dates for a fun prize!

Joolies: A One-Stop Date Shop for Consumers & Brands

Beyond delicious snacking, Joolies is a great “date” for emerging brands looking to incorporate premium dates into their products. Through its sister company, Desert Valley Date—one of the largest suppliers of date-based ingredients in the U.S.—Joolies provides date paste, diced dates, date sugar, and whole Medjool and Deglet Noor dates for food and beverage innovators.





Expo West attendees are invited to Booth N1814 to sample, play, and experience why Joolies is the ultimate date partner for both consumers and brands.

For more information, visit Joolies.com.

About Joolies Dates:

Joolies brings fresh, organic Medjool dates from our palms to yours, offering a naturally sweet, nutrient-rich snack for health-conscious consumers. Known as the "King of Dates," Medjools are packed with energy, fiber, and essential nutrients, all while maintaining a low glycemic index. Handpicked at peak ripeness and never dried, Joolies dates deliver unmatched quality straight from the family farm in California’s Coachella Valley.

Joolies is the fastest-growing brand in the category, according to the latest 12-week SPINS data. In MULO (multi-outlet retail), Joolies sales are up 118%, significantly outpacing the 25% growth of the overall date fruit category.

For over two decades, the Kohl Family Farm has perfected the art of organic date farming, and through a partnership with Venice Brands, Joolies continues its mission to share the wholesome goodness of California’s superfruit with the world.

Find Joolies premium date products in nearly 7,000 retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Albertsons, Safeway, and Ralphs.

You can find out more about Joolies on their website: https://joolies.com/

Heather Holmes heather@publicityforgood.com 1+(828) 332-5307 publicityforgood.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.