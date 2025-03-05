VelocityEHS Redefines Excellence in Chemical Management Software in Analyst Report

CHICAGO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, a global leader in enterprise EHS and ESG solutions, has been recognized as a market-leading chemicals management software provider in the latest Smart Innovators: Chemicals Management Software report conducted by Verdantix, an independent research firm.

In a comprehensive assessment of 13 leading vendors, VelocityEHS achieved the highest overall score across key functional areas critical to chemical safety and compliance.

“At VelocityEHS, we are dedicated to empowering organizations with the most effective, intuitive, and scalable solutions for managing chemical safety and compliance,” said VelocityEHS CEO Matt Airhart. “This recognition validates our commitment to helping companies navigate the increasingly complex regulatory landscape to improve worker health safety.”

The Verdantix report evaluated providers across six core capabilities, with VelocityEHS earning high marks in four of the categories—earning a Market-Leading designation. In the remaining two categories, VelocityEHS was recognized as a Comprehensive Solution, further solidifying its position as an industry leader.

Market Leading Capabilities

Chemical Approvals & Inventory Tracking

Facilitates streamlined approval workflows, real-time inventory tracking, and regulatory screening of chemical ingredients, helping companies maintain compliance and prevent unauthorized chemical use.

Chemical Spill & Incident Management

With the industry's best spill response tools, Velocity enables real-time reporting, automated workflows, and corrective action tracking to mitigate chemical-related risks and improve workplace safety.

Chemicals Management Compliance Reporting

Simplifies compliance with Tier II, TRI, and other reporting frameworks by offering automated regulatory tracking and comprehensive data management, ensuring firms meet evolving chemical regulations.

Hazard Communication & HazMat Labeling

Provides advanced labeling capabilities, including built-in templates and automatic hazard classification based on SDS data, ensuring organizations remain compliant with global labeling standards such as GHS, OSHA, and WHMIS.

Comprehensive Capabilities

Safety Data Sheet (SDS) Management

Provides a robust SDS management solution, offering a centralized repository for SDSs, automated indexing, and multi-language support, ensuring organizations can easily access and update chemical safety information.

Chemical Substitution & Toxicology Analyses

By providing tools to identify safer alternatives to hazardous chemicals, VelocityEHS helps firms comply with regulations like REACH and TSCA while minimizing environmental and health risks. This commitment to safety and sustainability drives continues innovation, ensuring their solutions not only meet regulatory requirements but also support organizations’ broader EHS goals.

A key example of this innovation is the recent enhancements to the Chemical Management solution, making it one of the first to align with OSHA’s Hazcom standard updates with Revision 7 of the UN’s Globally Harmonized Systems of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS). These updates ensure companies can adapt to evolving compliance requirements while maintaining workplace safety.

The key changes include:

Revised classification criteria

Updated label provisions

Classification amendments

Additional updates to SDS information requirements

New provisions for concentration ranges claimed as trade secrets



VelocityEHS proactively implemented these updates based on the final rule and insights from internal experts, ensuring that EHS professionals had the tools and capabilities exactly when they needed them most.

“Another recent advancement, our new AI-powered SDS indexing tool, helps companies quickly access critical safety data, improving response times during incidents and potentially saving lives. It’s all about combining innovation with responsibility to create a safer, more efficient and human-centered future for EHS,” said Airhart.

“Organizations need more than just compliance tools—they need intelligent, connected solutions that help them stay ahead of risks. That’s why we've integrated our Chemical Management solution onto the enhanced Accelerate Platform,” he added.

Unifying Chemical Management with Safety, Industrial Ergonomics, and Operational Risk, Velocity empowers organizations to create reports and integrate data from multiple solutions, enabling them to proactively manage risks and drive safer, more sustainable operations.

“As chemical regulations continue to expand, firms are turning to chemical management software to help guide them through the increasing complexities and keep pace with change. Chemicals management software vendors, such as VelocityEHS with its advanced technology, enable medium - to high-risk companies to streamline chemical management workflows and exceed compliance requirements,” says Zain Idris, Industry Analyst at Verdantix.

To learn more about VelocityEHS Accelerate, visit www.ehs.com/accelerate/.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold standard, delivering best-in-class software solutions for managing Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk. In addition, Velocity offers world-class applications for Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and ESG.

The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any other EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2025 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

About Verdantix

Verdantix is the essential thought-leader for world-enhancing innovation. We support change-makers with our proprietary data, unique expertise and executive networks. Our impactful analysis is delivered via a digital platform, consulting engagements and in-person events to thousands of decision-makers in more than 100 countries. From offices in London, New York and Boston, the Verdantix research team applies the principles of rigour, accuracy and curiosity to help our globally distributed clients solve their most complex challenges. Verdantix.com.

