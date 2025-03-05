Devo Technology Appoints Ken Naumann as CEO

BOSTON, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology, the security data analytics company, today announced that Ken Naumann has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Walter Scott, who served as the interim CEO, will continue to serve as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Ken is a veteran of the cybersecurity industry, having held CEO roles in a mix of high-growth public, private-equity, and venture-based companies. Prior to Devo, Ken served as CEO of NetWitness, a provider of cybersecurity threat detection and response solutions.

“The Board conducted a comprehensive search for an experienced leader in building and growing technology and cybersecurity businesses,” said Executive Chairman of the Board Walter Scott. “Ken brings the ideal mix of strategic vision, commitment to customer success, and operational acumen that Devo is proud to deliver. His deep understanding of CIO and CISO needs, coupled with his passionate commitment to protecting organizations from cyber threats, makes him perfectly suited to lead Devo into its next phase of growth and innovation.”

Ken Naumann, CEO of Devo, added, “I deeply value the board’s confidence in me and am grateful to lead Devo forward. Walter and the rest of the leadership team have done an incredible job positioning the company to solve modern-day cybersecurity and IT data challenges. We’ll remain committed to driving innovation and pioneering product advancements that help enterprises transform into data-driven organizations.”

Ken will start his role as CEO immediately.

About Devo

Devo Technology delivers a real-time security data platform that serves as the foundation of your security operations and includes data-powered threat detection, automated case management, autonomous investigations and threat hunting. AI and intelligent automation help your SOC work faster and smarter so your team can proactively make the right decisions in real time. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo.

